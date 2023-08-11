Haas Committee relesases campaign statement

Special to the Journal

The Robert Haas Committee has been moved by the support that they have received so far in their first campaign effort. Adding, “we would like to formally announce that Haas will not be seeking endorsements in this election cycle. Haas does not yet have a track record as a city councillor. He aims to work for the people and prove that he can do the job with honesty and integrity.

The only endorsement that matters right now is that of the residents of this great city. Bob is here for you. He is here for our city. We hope you will consider Bob Haas for one of your five votes for Councillor-at-Large on Election Day 2023.”