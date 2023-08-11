Rizzo requests update on Wonderland site

By Adam Swift

The move to build a new Revere High School on the site of the current wonderland school site has raised questions about the future of the former Wonderland dog track property.

Last November, when it looked like the 33-acre Wonderland site would be the preferred home for a new high school, the City Council approved a $29.5 million eminent domain taking of the property. Early this year the Wonderland owners, CBW Lending, a group that includes local businessman Joe O’Donnell and Vornado Realty Trust, filed a lawsuit against the city seeking additional money for the taking.

City officials have had little to say about the future of the property while the case is still in litigation.

Last week, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo presented a motion requesting City Solicitor Paul Capizzi update the council on the current operations at the Wonderland site, and any potential liability the city faces.

“The City Council, I think we should know what activity is taking place on that site, if there is any activity that is generating revenue, and where that revenue is going,” said Rizzo. “I’m told that there is parking there, and we have no idea of what the city’s liability is now that we own the property.”

Rizzo said he understands that the litigation over the price tag for the property will play out in court, but that he believes the council should be updated on current operations at Wonderland.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said that any information on the litigation itself should be heard in executive session, but agreed that the city needed more information on the parking situation at Wonderland.

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito said it is important for the city to know the liability it has for the property so it can develop appropriate strategies for managing and mitigating any potential risks.

“It’s obvious that if we are going to discuss litigation itself that it would be in executive session, but I still think we don’t have to go into executive session to find out what operations are taking place on that property as we speak or if any revenue is being generated,” said Rizzo.