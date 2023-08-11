News Briefs

Beach Street Pop-Up Happening Every Thurs., Friday Through September

The Revere Beach Partnership and EEP Boston in coordination with the City of Revere is delighted to announce the Beach Street Pop-Up. This weekly beer garden is set to become the go-to destination for rotating local cuisine and local breweries.

In collaboration with local breweries and community partners, the grand opening of the Beach Street Pop-Up will be Thursday, August 10th, a vibrant and inviting beer garden dedicated to showcasing the best of Revere. The Beach Street Pop-Up will take place every Thursday and Friday through the end of September from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This series promises to be a celebration of community, culture, and creativity, featuring an array of unique craft brews, delicious food options, and engaging activities.

This project is made possible through significant in-kind contribution from property owner and developer EEP Boston as well as a grant through MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative, which is working with community partners to support a strong local economy in the Shirley Ave neighborhood. One goal of the project is to provide a destination and limited time attraction for visitors and residents alike to spend time in the commercial area supporting locally businesses even beyond those featured directly on-site. We also would like to thank Sofis Tech, a local Revere print shop, for donating signage to the Beach Street Pop Up.

During the series, each day will have a different form of entertainment. Some days will be live music, others will feature Boston Red Sox watch parties, and sometimes we’ll even have Music Bingo nights!

Each week, local food vendors will be highlighted. Perros Paisas will be at the Beach Street Pop- Up each night of the series, which is being hosted across the street of their soon-to-come brick and mortar location. Local smal business Chocolaffee will also be regularly featured in addition to rotating food vendors. Murray’s Tavern will be pouring their siganture sangria and local beers each day from breweries including Bent Went Brewing, Brockton Beer Co., Roundhead Brewing Co, Beer Moose, and others!

For more information, please visit www.beachstreetpopup.com.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach.



Revere History Museum Summer Update

The Revere History Museum remains closed to the public during renovations, but there are several ongoing projects and programs that we would like the public to be aware of.

Projects

The bulk of the exhibits remain in storage as they anticipate the return of the vocational students in September. They will be continuing electrical and HVAC upgrades, as well as completing carpentry and plumbing work.

A few steadfast volunteers are working on entering materials into the catalog, which now contains more than 2500 items. We also continue to respond to research inquiries as they are received.

Local artist Todd Geig is continuing his work on restoring our 1954 diorama of Revere Beach.

Programs

The Summer Speaker Series is going strong. The Historical Society has had three great events already with City Historian Jeff Pearlman, Qin Li of the Revere Chinese Language and Culture Club, and local historian / author Steve Wilk. Upcoming events include a presentation on the Pleasure Island amusement park by Bob McLaughlin, and Jasmina Dervesevic-Cesic speaking about her memoir, which details her experiences escaping the Bosnian Genocide.

They are extremely proud to present such a diverse selection of topics. Throughout the summer we have been liaising with the presenters and displaying artifacts relevant to their programs from the Museum’s collections when possible. They are also selling a few items at these events. The Norman Gautreau notecard set is available, as is a limited run of the very popular “Take Me Down to Old Revere” t-shirt.

Other Business

The next meeting of the Welcome Blanket Program will be Saturday August 12 at 10 a.m. All are welcome!

The museum and The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground plan to take part in this year’s All Hallow’s Eve festivities. More details to follow!

RSCHP has begun to plan this year’s holiday ornament. “We don’t want to share any details just yet, but we’re confident that this ornament is going to be a popular one,” they said.

If you have any questions or concerns about any museum business, please feel free to call the museum at 781-286-2226 or email [email protected].