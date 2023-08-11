Massport CEO Lisa Wieland to step down in November

Special to the Journal

After four years of serving as Massport’s CEO, last week Lisa Wieland announced she will be leaving the Authority in November. Following the announcement, the Massport Board voted Director of Aviation Ed Freni as Interim CEO upon Wieland’s departure. Freni will continue his duties as Director of Aviation during this time.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Massport’s CEO, which makes the decision to leave a difficult one,” said Wieland. “I am so grateful for the talented, dedicated and collaborative team I have been fortunate to work with each day, and for the support of the Massport Board through the many challenges and accomplishments over the last four years.”

Wieland became CEO in August of 2019 at a time when Massport was experiencing strong growth across aviation, maritime and real estate operations and making significant investments in critical infrastructure at Logan Airport and in the Port of Boston. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the Authority faced a significant loss of business activity and an ensuing financial crisis.

“Because of our amazing team, we restored activity across our business lines, delivered strong financial performance, and invested in strategic initiatives to position the Authority for future success and contribute to the Commonwealth’s economic development, transportation and climate goals,” said Wieland.

In addition to successfully navigating the pandemic, Wieland’s tenure has led to new markets opening up in Massport’s aviation and maritime business lines, an expansion of the “Massport Model” incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into procurements, and the launch of an ambitious effort to make Massport Net Zero by 2031. Under Wieland’s leadership Massport has also completed and advanced strategic infrastructure projects, including the dredging of Boston Harbor, the modernization of Conley Container Terminal, and multiple important projects at Logan Airport, including the soon-to-open modernized Terminal E featuring four new gates.

“Lisa Wieland has been an outstanding CEO whose clear strategy, get things done approach, and collaboration with business partners and communities have led to a lot of success,” said Massport Board Chair Patricia Jacobs, who was last month reappointed to another seven year term and named chair of the board. “Her leadership has expanded Massport’s existing strengths while ensuring the organization is more agile for today’s ever-changing competitive landscape. I am confident in Interim CEO Ed Freni and the senior management team to keep Massport moving forward as the board undertakes the process to find the next CEO.”

“Lisa Wieland has been a valued partner to our administration. Her leadership on transportation, climate, economic development and public safety has made Massachusetts stronger and more competitive,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I’m confident that Massport, with its incredible Board and executive team, will continue to deliver excellent service and play a critical role in the global economy during this transition and beyond.”

Revere officials also lauded Wieland’s leadership of Massport and wished her continued success in her administrative position at National Grid.

“It’s a big job and Lisa was a strong leader. Clearly, other organizations coveted her experience,” said Revere Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “I had the pleasure of working with her from a business (Legal Seafoods) and city standpoint. Massport will have some big shoes to fill, but I’m sure their board will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement.

“I am thankful for Lisa’s service, and I wish her the best in her future endeavors,” said Rep. Jessica Giannino.

“As Executive Director of Massport, Lisa Wieland became known as a no-nonsense leader, driven to rebuild Logan Airport from the devastating effects of the pandemic,” said Rep. Jeff Turco. “By all accounts, she has succeeded. I am particularly grateful for her commitment to addressing concerns of the residents of Revere and Winthrop during her tenure. Though personally happy for Lisa as she prepares for a change in career, I am saddened to lose an effective partner in government. I wish her and her family well as she charts her new course.”

“I wish Lisa Wieland well,” said Sen. Lydia Edwards. She served as head of Massport during Covid and maintained morale and focus. She helped to fulfill promises made to our community and was always accessible and willing to listen. She will be missed.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, who has worked diligently with Massport on airport-related issues affecting Beachmont residents, said, “Lisa Wieland has always made herself available to hear the issues facing Revere. I believe she was instrumental, along with Congresswoman Katherine Clark in restarting the soundproofing pilot program in Beachmont.”

At last Wednesday’s meeting, Wieland said she will work with the Board, Freni and the leadership team over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.