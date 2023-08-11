MBTA, MassDOT partners with Berklee to deliver live music to Blue Line riders

Special to the Journal

The MBTA, MassDOT, and the Berklee College of Music have teamed up in an effort to brighten the commute for Blue Line riders this summer. Beginning on Tuesday, July 25, Berklee students will be performing live outside Aquarium and Wonderland Stations, filling the atmosphere with upbeat music for all ages.

Students will perform outside Aquarium Station during the evening rush hour period from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and at Wonderland Station during the morning commute from 8 to 10 a.m. every Thursday from now through the end of August. This aligns with the full closure of the Sumner Tunnel for its restoration project during which the Blue Line will remain fare-free.