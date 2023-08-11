Apollinaire Theatre Company brings Hamlet to life in Chelsea Square

Special to the Journal

A ghost haunted the fountain, a sword fight broke out in the street, and a pop-up beer garden was host to a royal wedding. The free, immersive, bilingual, on-your-feet, adaptation of Hamlet took audiences on a wild journey throughout Chelsea Square this past Saturday. Presented by Apollinaire Theatre Company, in collaboration with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea, the evening began at 6:30 with Live Music, Performances, and Craft Brews at the pop-up BearMoose Beer Garden on Winnisimmet Street by the Chelsea Theatre Works. Guests also enjoyed dinner via take-out from Chelsea’s exciting culinary delights.

Hamlet returns this Friday. The free performances are Fridays and Saturdays through August 19 at 8 p.m.

BearMoose pop-up Beer Garden opens at 6 p.m., and pre-show performances begin at 6:30. The action starts in Chelsea Square outside the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet Street, Chelsea, MA. Information, Directions, and Parking Locations are at: www.apollinairetheatre.com

Run-time is about 90 minutes. In case of rain, call (617) 887-2336 to check status.

Major Support from MassDevelopment, The City of Chelsea, Chelsea Heritage Grant Celebrations, Yawkey Foundation, and the Chelsea Cultural Council. Sponsorship support from MassPort.