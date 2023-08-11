Revere PAL Summer Youth Academyattends DA’s Office presentation at RPD

Kris Oldoni, with the assistance of the Revere Police Department and RHS Director of Athletics Frank Shea, has built a national model for Police Activities League programs across the country.

Oldoni’s Revere PAL is right on point in its goal to build trust and positive community relations between a community and its law enforcement agency.

The Revere PAL’s Summer Youth Academy camp has become a popular aspect of the mentorship program. Last week Revere youths enjoyed team-and-self-esteem-building field trips to Tree Tops Adventure in Canton, the Harbor Cruise Boat Tour in Newburyport, and the Ipswich River (for kayaking).

In addition, the five-day camp program has an educational and youth safety component, and last Friday, the students attended a special presentation at the Revere Police Station’s community room given by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office. The topics of the presentation were Internet safety and the role of the District Attorney’s Office.

Oldoni, who credited The Foundation Trust for providing a generous grant for the week’s events, was pleased with the DA Office’s interesting presentation that was followed by a luncheon.

“I want to thank the DA’s Office for its informative presentation on internet safety,” said Oldoni.

Oldoni also thanked the Revere community for its continuing support of the year-round PAL program.

“Overall, we’ve had great support from the community,” said Oldoni. “The Foundation Trust has been unbelievable with its generous grant. We also want to thank Mayor Patrick Keefe, Chief David Callahan, and Rep. Jeff Turco for their tremendous support as well. Our youths in the program have a great attitude about the camp and the parents have been great. We’re building relationships with the community, the Police Department, and the police officers.”

Callahan, who joined Rep. Turco and Acting Mayor Keefe in delivering remarks at the event in the community room, commended the PAL for its outreach to youths in the community.

“This is a great program, and Mr. Oldoni and Mr. Shea have been working hard for years,” lauded Callahan. “I was involved with the Police Activities League (formerly the Police Athletic League) for years, and it was one of the best things we’ve ever done, because it works out so well.” (Information from the PAL was used in the compilation of this story).