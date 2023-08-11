Council looking for answers on Railroad Avenue marijuana license

By Adam Swift

Technically, retail marijuana sales are not allowed in Revere.

But there is one license that was approved for medical marijuana that was approved back in 2013, back before recreational marijuana sales were legalized in the state. That license, which was originally issued for Boston Wellness Association of Lynnfield at 44 Railroad Ave. more than a decade ago, was grandfathered in after retail sales were legalized in the state.

While the sales were legalized in Massachusetts, Revere voters nixed retail pot sales in the city at the time.

As some city councillors have started to reopen discussions about bringing recreational marijuana sales to the voters again, the license for 44 Railroad Ave. has continued to go unused and been a source of uncertainty for city officials.

Last week, Councillors Marc Silvestri and Anthony Cogliandro brought forward a motion asking that Matthew Philbin, holder of the only cannabis license in the City of Revere, appear before the City Council to discuss his plans relative to opening a dispensary in the city.

“It has been a decade since this license has been approved, and not only has nothing moved forward, but there are some major issues going on with one of the owners,” said Silvestri. “This license was issued in 2013, and nothing has been done to the building and as the councillor to my right said earlier, we get promised these grandiose projects and we get sold a bag of goods … We were promised a dispensary with a grow facility and all the bells and whistles, and the only thing we’ve got down there is a park and fly.”

Silvestri said he would like to see Philbin come before the council to explain what is going on at the site and clear up any issues there may be.

“This is just about getting answers,” said Cogliandro. “If he could come before us and tell us if he still intends to do this. If he doesn’t, why do we have the license hanging over our head on whether we are going to get this.

“My sole purpose is that I just want to see what his plans are.”

Back in 2013, the City Council created a special district in the industrial area along Railroad Avenue to house substance abuse treatment centers and medical marijuana treatment centers.