ZBA Approves Two Requests, Denies One

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held a brief but productive regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, July 26, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber at City Hall.

On hand for the session were Chairman Michael G. Tucker and fellow members James O’Brien, Aklog Limeneh, and Arthur Pelton. They addressed three applications for variances and special permits for small projects throughout the city, which were as follows:.

Rosa Grieco, 48 Jones Road, came before the board to request a special permit in accordance with Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.40.040 to enable her to modify and extend a non-conforming, two-family structure by constructing a one-story addition (20’ x 24.2’) to the rear of the existing structure at 48 Jones Road.

Ms. Grieco appeared on her own behalf. Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, who previously had expressed some skepticism about the proposal at last month’s meeting, spoke up in favor of the application. McKenna explained that she visited the site and spoke to a neighbor, who had been opposed to it, and explained to him the parameters of the project.

“After speaking to both abutters and Mrs. Grieco, we all agreed it should go forward,” said McKenna.

There were no opponents and the board unanimously approved the granting of the special permit.

Gezehagn Alemu, 61 Gage Ave., Unit A, requested a variance of RRO Section 17.24.010, minimum rear yard setback, to enable him to construct a 22.53’ x 34.06’ addition for the purpose of converting the existing single-family dwelling into a two-family dwelling on Lot 29 at 55 Union Street.

Mr. Alemu presented the application on his own behalf. He said he spoke to the neighbors and “they have no problem with it.”

There were no opponents and the board unanimously approved the variance.

However, the members denied the next item on their agenda.

Anner Amaya, 61 Glendale Street, requested a variance of RRO Section 17.24.010, maximum stories within the RB District, to enable him to construct a third story addition to the existing two-family dwelling at 61 Glendale Street.

Andrea Garcia, the contractor for the project, initially explained that the project involves adding an additional dormer to the existing home. However, the application drew concerted opposition from a host of neighbors.

Joanne Straub, who lives at 69 Glendale St. and who also is the owner of 75 Glendale St., spoke against the application. She said that the property at 61 Glendale St. has been an eyesore for years, but asserted that there are a number of inconsistencies between the original plans and what is being constructed.

John Memmolo of 67 Woodland Rd. opposed the application, calling it a “massive building with an illegal third floor that will be the largest building in the area.”

Rosemary Terenzi, 72 Glendale St., stated, “They have been building with no permits,” and asked the board to reject the application.

Anthony Parziale of 51 Arcadia St. also spoke against the application.

“I don’t see that there is a hardship for this developer,” said Parziale. “The property absolutely needs to be redone, but if we start giving variances to developers to allow them to add third floors solely so they can charge more rent, it will set a precedent. Making more money by charging a higher rent is not a hardship.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers sent in a communication indicating his opposition to the application.

Tucker, who said he lives in the Oak Island area, said he was concerned about the size of the building. He also expressed his dismay that the contractor continued to proceed with the construction despite a cease-and-desist order from the Building Inspector.

“I don’t see how this — increasing the height — can be deemed a hardship,” said Tucker.

The board unanimously denied the variance.

A fourth item on the agenda was continued at the request of the applicant and neighbors.

Gregory B. Olson and Jane E. Black, 175 Rice Avenue, came before the board to request a special permit in accordance with RRO Section 17.40.040 to enable them to alter and extend their pre-existing, non-conforming, single-family structure at 175 Rice Avenue.

Atty. Nancy O’Neil presented the application. “This is for an enclosure on an existing breezeway that will involve a two-story addition,” said O’Neil. However, both O’Neil and a neighbor asked the board to continue the matter until the next meeting to allow the neighbors to review the plans for the project.

The board voted to do so and the application will be taken up at the ZBA’s next meeting on August 30.