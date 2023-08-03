NASW-MA Pace Endorses Danielle Osterman for Revere City Council Ward 2

Special to the Journal

The National Association of Social Workers – Massachusetts Chapter (NASW-MA) Political Action for Candidate Election (PACE) committee has endorsed Danielle Osterman in her campaign for Revere City Council Ward 2.

NASWMA PACE is delighted to support fellow social worker Danielle Osterman in her campaign for Revere City Council. “Danielle brings a social work perspective and strong experience as a public servant to her campaign. Her creative, fresh perspective will benefit not only residents of Revere but social workers across the Commonwealth,” PACE member.

“Danielle is a strong candidate who has the interest of her constituents in mind in terms of policies and interests. She has a strong social justice lens and will work hard to serve those who are most in need in her community. She is well prepared to serve in this position and is ready to go,” PACE member.

PACE is the nonpartisan political arm of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. As a political action committee, NASW-MA PACE endorses and financially contributes to candidates at the local and state levels who support the mission and values of the social work profession and whose policy priorities align with NASW-MA’s legislative agenda. To learn more about NASW-MA PACE, please visit: https://www.naswma.org/page/PACE.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 7. Voters can find their polling location by visiting WhereDoIVoteMA.com.