From Parent to Librarian: Janet Cimmino Continues Her Commitment to the McKinley/Hill School Community

By Melissa Moore-Randall

For over a quarter of a century, Janet Cimmino has been a fixture within the McKinley and Hill School communities. Her children, Mario and Marissa, attended the McKinley School where she was active in the PTA and started the drama club which continues to thrive today.

“In 2007, I substituted at the McKinley School. I was asked if I would cover the library and ended up finishing the year and eventually became the permanent Librarian. I love my job! I loved it when the library was a pushcart that I brought to the classrooms, but I love our amazing library at the Hill School! My responsibilities are two things I love … reading and theater. I consider myself lucky to have the job I have!”

Born and raised in Connecticut, Janet describes her childhood as crazy and unconventional and filled with music, dance classes, cheerleading, and Girl Scouts. “My Mom loved music and our house was always filled with music. My three sisters and I loved dance parties in the kitchen.”

“I attended public schools in Glastonbury, Connecticut. Our schools were neighborhood schools much like Revere. My sophomore year I left high school and attended the boarding school Stoneleigh Burnham. I loved the school and considered it home. Our schedule was different from a typical school, including time spent in art classes, horseback riding, dance classes, and theater productions. I loved it! A few girls I graduated with decided to attend Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts where I earned an Associates Degree in theater arts.”

Janet has been married to Louie for the past 36 years, “I always planned on moving home to Mystic, Connecticut, but my husband, being Italian, didn’t want to leave his family. At the time his whole family lived on the same street which I now call ‘The Compound.’ My mom always says, ‘Bloom where you are planted’ and I did just that! I love the life we have made here in Revere. I live in the house my husband grew up in. My son expanded our family when he married a lovely girl, Julieth, and we love her! She fits right into our crazy family! We also have a crazy cat named Andy Cohen.”

Hill School Principal Melissa Lomas raved about Cimmino. “When thinking of Mrs. Cimmino I immediately think of the tremendous contribution she makes to the Hill School community. Mrs. Cimmino is the founder of our school’s drama club, starting back several decades in the McKinley and then continuing the club in the new Hill School. She dedicates significant hours outside of the school day from November auditions to May production, to provide our students with an arts focused enrichment where they not only have a ton of fun, but also build invaluable skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Mrs. Cimmino’s dedication to developing the literacy of each of our students is also commendable. As one of our library specialists, she celebrates reading and being curious about exploring the world through reading. She models how to engage with books and even wears a special crown because she is the ‘Queen of Reading’ to show students how fun and exciting books can be. She is warm and kind, and most importantly is someone who always steps in to help, regardless of the situation. The Hill School students, faculty, and staff are incredibly fortunate that Mrs. Cimmino is a member of our community, we wouldn’t be who we are without her. ”

“I am loving summer break but look forward to getting back to school. I can’t wait to introduce new Kindergarteners to Laura Ingalls Wilder and Betty Bunny. I look forward to seeing returning students and hearing about their summer adventures. I also can’t wait to cast our production of Seussical the Musical. I am ready!”