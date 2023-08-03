Revere Boxing and Outreach Program Receives Generous Donation

By Melissa Moore -Randall

Last week, the Revere Boxing & Outreach Program received a generous $1,000 donation in memory of John “JT” DiLiegro. The larger than life and well known proprietor of John’s Brakes and Alignment, courageously lost his battle with Glioblastoma in February, 2022. The donation was made by his fiancee, Candice Borden, the owner of BEAT ConnXtionz Dance Company in Saugus. Borden and DiLiegro were also the co-owners of the Beat ConnXtionz Fitness Bootcamp.

“Today has been bittersweet and it’s not even lunchtime. Candice Borden stopped by our gym to make a generous $1000 donation to our program in the name of the late John T. DiLiegro. T would have been 51 today, but would have easily passed for late 20s or early 30s. John was a staple in the Revere community, and would have given you the shirt off his back if you went to him for help but seriously, so he could show you his iron 6 pack. John was a huge proponent of fitness, youth programs, and always pushed to help others crush their goals. John’s loving family continues to keep his memory everlasting by giving back to the community that John lived and worked in and by continuing to help youth programs succeed in Revere.,” said Revere Police School Resource Officer Joe Singer after receiving the donation last week.

“I wanted to raise awareness about Glioblastoma, the type of brain cancer John battled, as well as keep his memory alive. Glioblastoma Awareness Day is the 3rd Wednesday of July and his birthday is July 20. I thought it would be the perfect time to raise awareness and help the community which John loved. I came up with 25 ‘gifts’ and delivered them to various people in the community that included flowers, gift cards, and the donation to the Revere Boxing and Outreach Program. I chose the boxing program because I read how it started and how the goals of the program help the kids in our community. I know that Joe Singer and others have put a lot of personal time into making the program happen. This is great for the Revere community, and I believe John would have loved giving back to it as well. I hope to continue honoring John’s memory next year with 50 ‘gifts.,’” added Borden.

The Revere Boxing & Outreach is a nonprofit boxing program for Revere students ages 12-18. Revere Police School Resource Officer Joe Singer and professional boxer Greg Vendetti started the boxing program in a 20 x 20 space at Revere High.

Eventually they started a nonprofit 501C3 organization (Revere Boxing & Outreach) which now utilizes the 3rd floor of the McKinley School, (the old cafe/gym/auditorium) which is now home to the program.

If you would like to learn more about making a donation, please check out their website www.revereboxing.org. You can also contact Officer Singer at [email protected].