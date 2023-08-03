Council Approves Special ADA Fund

By Adam Swift

A new special fund will set aside handicap parking violation fines collected in the city for the Commission on Disabilities.

The City Council approved the establishment of the fund on Monday night.

“There is a Massachusetts General Law that would allow the city to put any handicap violation revenue received into a separate receipt reserve for appropriations account,” said Richard Viscay, the city’s finance director.

That revenue could be used for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance issues and other related expenses that are incurred in the city, said Viscay.

Following conversations with Commission on Disabilities Chair and ADA Coordinator Ralph DeCicco, Viscay said some of those expenses include improvements highlighted in the ADA Title II Transition Plan, as well as assistive technology in municipal buildings, education, outreach, and other pilot programs.

The city typically takes in about $35,000 to $40,000 per year in handicap parking violations, Viscay said. Any use of the funds in the special account would have to be approved by the council, he added.

“This law has been on the books for a while, but we have never come before the council to adopt it,” said Viscay.

But after meeting with DeCicco and Parking Director Zachary Babo, Viscay said the time was right to bring the request forward.

“I’ve been trying to get this done for numerous years, and thanks to the help of CFO Rich Viscay and Parking Director Zach (Babo), we’ve finally been able to come before the council and ask for this,” said DeCicco. “Many communities in the Commonwealth are moving towards this so that the money can be appropriated to go directly for ADA causes such as infrastructure work and programs for people with disabilities. There are a lot of issues, and it will make it easier to get the money appropriated.”