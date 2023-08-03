Celestin Brings the Wahlberg Family and Major Star Power to the Jack Satter House

Special to the Journal

Revere Ward 5 candidate Ralph Celestin, award-winning documentarian, global figure, and community leader continues to deliver on his reputation as a showman and highly capable organizer by bringing television celebrity Arthur Wahlberg, Mackenzie Lee Clemont from American Idol / The Voice, and Beauty pageant winners Miss. Massachusetts Shahenda Aly and Mrs. New Hampshire Amanda Van Orden with him at his latest event in his “Make A Promise” campaign.

For the first time ever in the Jack Satter House’s historic 45 years in service, a Wahlberg Family member walked the hallowed halls and publicly addressed Revere Ward 5.

Mackenzie Lee serenaded the audience with a live performance that included jaw-dropping original renditions of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis and “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra.

The dynamic event concluded with a 30 minute speech from Ralph where he outlined his platform and why he’s the right man for the job.

It was a moment where Ralph was able to truly display his remarkable public speaking skills, acute understanding of the issues impacting residents and share his personal life story as a proud Haitian American who was raised in a single-parent household.

Ralph’s fully self-financed campaign has garnered unwavering support and major local attention amongst Ward 5 residents since he announced his candidacy at the 45th Anniversary Gala held at the Satter house just prior. Ralph claims to have over 700+ promises from his neighbors to vote for him come Tuesday, Sept 19.

Ralph is the trendsetter and this fact will surely not go unnoticed amongst the residents.

The following article was supplied by the Ralph Celestin Committee.