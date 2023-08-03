Four Candidates Will Vie for Revere Mayor; Tye, Ferrante Will Not Seek SC Re-Election

The deadline for submitting nomination papers passed Tuesday at 5 p.m., and in addition to making it official that four candidates – Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe and Councillors-at-Large Dan Rizzo, Gerry Visconti, and Steven Morabito – will be seeking the office of mayor, there was another major development in the 2023 municipal election.

School Committee members Carol Tye and Michael Ferrante did not pull nomination papers or submit papers by the Tuesday deadline, meaning the two long-time and dedicated officials will not be seeking re-election this fall.

As late as Tuesday morning, there was speculation that Tye or Ferrante would reconsider their decision and enter the race. Tye’s decision to not run was particularly stunning as she has served for more than 60 years as an educator, superintendent of schools, and member of the School Committee in Revere.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, who has served with the two officials as an ex-officio member, reacted to the news, praising the two officials.

“Carol Tye is a stalwart and community heroine for the youth and our entire educational system,” said Keefe. “The City owes her a debt of gratitude for her over 60 years of service.”

“Michael also leaves a wealth of experience and fiscal responsibility that will be hard to come by,” said Keefe. “However, I wish both the best in their next phase. Revere is better because of Miss Tye and Mr. Ferrante’s service.”

The race for mayor

Keefe, Rizzo, Visconti, and Morabito will be on the ballot in the Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 preliminary election. A fifth candidate, Cheryl Whittredge, had pulled nomination papers, but she did not return the papers for certification.

The top two finishers in the preliminary election will advance to the Tuesday, Nov. 7 general election.

Councillor-at-Large, 3 Ward races will have preliminary elections

Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said there will be preliminary elections in the race for councillor-at-large and in the races for the Ward 1, Ward 4, and Ward 5 seats.

Following is the list of candidates for the 2023 municipal election:

Mayoral Race

• Patrick Keefe, Jr.

• Gerry Visconti

• Steven Morabito

• Daniel Rizzo

Councillor-at-Large:

• Anthony T. Zambuto

• Wayne D. Rose

• Juan Pablo Jaramillo

• Stephen Damiano, Jr.

• Anthony Parziale

• Marc Silvestri

• Robert J. Haas, III

• Edward J. Almeida

• Michelle Kelley

• Alexander Rhalimi

• Donald Martelli

Ward 1 Council:

• Joanne McKenna

• Brian Averback

• John Joseph

Stamatopoulos

Ward 2 Council:

• Ira Novoselsky

• Danielle Osterman

Ward 3:

• Anthony Cogliandro is running unopposed for re-election.

Ward 4:

• Paul Argenzio

• Herby Jean-Baptiste

• Gregory Allen Murray

Ward 5:

• John Powers

• Angela M. Guarino

Sawaya

• Randall Mondestin

• Ralph Celestin

• Robert Zierten

Ward 6:

Christopher Giannino is running unopposed.

School Committee:

• Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

• Jacqueline Monterroso

• Aisha Milbury-Ellis

• John F. Kingston

• Anthony L. Caggiano

• Frederick A. Sannella

• Anthony Mattera

• Ralph DeCicco, Jr.

• Vanessa J. Biasella

• Riaz Douglas Garcia

• Kathryn Schulte

Grahame