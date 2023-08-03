Final Phase of Overlook Ridge Development Draws Questions From Council

By Adam Swift

The Overlook Ridge project, which straddles the Revere/Malden city lines, is in the final stage of its development.

Monday night, the developers were before the City Council for a public hearing regarding zoning relief for the two last parcels on the Revere side of that line.

The developers are looking for a change in zoning for the smaller parcel near the Overlook Drive fire station that would allow for “casual dining” in the district. Plans call for a standalone coffee shop and a standalone casual dining restaurant on the lot.

Parking relief is also being sought for the larger remaining lot, where the developers are proposing a 310-unit apartment complex.

During the hearing, several residents raised concerns about the lack of parking at the current residential buildings at Overlook Ridge. Several councillors also expressed their dismay that Veris, the main developer on the Revere side of the project, has backed off on a past commitment to build a hotel rather than the smaller eateries on the lot next to the fire station.

Jennifer Schultz, the permitting and land use attorney for the developer, said there is currently not a zoning category on the books that allows for a casual eating establishment such as a Chipotle’s, which is between a fast food restaurant and a more formal sit-down restaurant.

“So the proposal is to create a new category … where the food is made to order to each consumer,” said Schultz.

Schultz said the proposed casual restaurant space at Overlook Ridge would be about 5,200 square feet, while the coffee shop space would be closer to 2,000 square feet.

For the residential project, Schultz said the only zoning relief being sought is to reduce the number of parking spaces required per unit from two to 1.75.

Celeste Souza, an Overlook Ridge Terrace resident in Revere, said she had some concerns about the project. She said visitor parking spaces were recently taken from her development to create more resident parking spaces.

“So I do have concerns about the two to 1.75 reduction,” said Souza. She said adding another large apartment building to Overlook Ridge would only make the parking situation worse. Souza also said there have been concerns about the lack of a shuttle bus that previously ran from Overlook Ridge into downtown Boston.

Schultz noted that there are currently different owners of some of the Overlook Ridge properties, making it difficult to coordinate issues such as parking. She added that the shuttle bus recently began service again, and would be available to everyone in Overlook Ridge, even if they did not live in a building currently owned by the Winn and Veris development companies developing the last parcels on the property.

Revere resident Ralph DeCicco stated that the developers have reneged on a number of their promises for the overall project, which dates back approximately two decades.

“We’ve had to hold their hand over the fire for everything going on over there,” said DeCicco. “I’m totally opposed to the project. Once again, they are reneging on the hotel on the Revere to change this so it is a standalone restaurant.”

DeCicco said there should be more commercial development on the Revere side of the development to offset the residential development.

“I am excited about the prospect of a coffee shop and small restaurant, still a hotel would have been ideal,” said Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino.

Serino suggested the developers provide more information about why they decided to back off from building a hotel when the project comes before the council’s zoning subcommittee.

“It’s important to remember that this is the last phase of the project, and we are not approving a new apartment building or something that hasn’t been discussed before,” said Serino.

In addition to the commitment to building a hotel, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo stated that the developers were supposed to undertake a new interchange project at Rte. 1 to help mitigate traffic.

Representatives from the developer noted that there will be a project for a new exit off Rte. 1 closer to Overlook Ridge as part of the last phase of development.