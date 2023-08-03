Livote Leads the Way: Row Row Row in Revere Race Set for Saturday, Aug. 12

During the Revere school year, Stacey Livote is the assistant principal of the City Lab Innovation High School.

When summer arrives, Livote takes on another key leadership position as the coordinator of the ever-popular Row Row Row In Revere event.

This year’s Row Row Row In Revere is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12. The two-mile race has attracted its largest number of rowers yet, with more than 50 teams expected at the starting line on the Pines River.

“I’m so humbled by the Revere community’s support, as well as by Everett, Saugus, and Chelsea,” said Livote, on behalf of her event organizing team.

Livote said the post-event awards celebration at Marina At The Wharf Restaurant “will be the best one yet.” Marina owner Victor Molle and his family will cater their usual spectacular buffet for the many rowers and guests.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe will participate in the event as the leader of the Team Keefe rowing team.

The opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Point of Pines Yacht Club. Olivia Freni will sing the National Anthem.

“We’ve just done a lot of good stuff, and we hope to continue to get bigger and better each year,” said Livote. “We want to thank the community for its support.”