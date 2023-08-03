A Huge ’Thank You”

— From Acting Mayor Patrick M. Keefe —

It is impossible to decide where to start when expressing our gratitude and congratulations to all who contributed to the hugely successful Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival over the weekend.

​While Mother Nature caused a bit of a snag with nasty weather Saturday night, the entire event—from the preparations that began months ago to the final “boom” of the fireworks’ Grand Finale Sunday night—was an absolute triumph that proves how cooperation, coordination, and partnership among multiple government agencies and volunteers can produce spectacular results, to everyone’s benefit.

​How remarkable it was to watch thousands of people flock to our beloved Revere Beach on a summer weekend to witness world-class sand sculptors work their artistic magic and create fantasy from a pile of sand.

​

​How rewarding it was to watch hundreds of City staff and first responders work hand-in-hand with the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Revere Beach Partnership and FMP Productions to make sure that everyone who joined in the festivities were welcome and accommodated—even when the temperatures and humidity rose to uncomfortable levels.

​How wonderful it was to see Revere glow in its best light, our beach looking beautiful, our people with welcoming smiles greeting visitors from all over the world, all in front of the cameras of Boston and national media such as the Wall Street Journal.

​As the fireworks painted the sky Sunday night and colorfully flashed upon thousands of viewers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along the Boulevard, Ocean Avenue, and beyond, we relished the City of Revere in all its glory. A safe, joyous event on our precious beach, all the result of cooperation and shared goals. It’s amazing what we can accomplish with that simple recipe.

​It is impossible to decide where to start, and it is even more impossible to name the countless individuals who made it all come into form, so on behalf of the people of the City of Revere, I stand and cheer in grateful appreciation to:

• the Department of Conservation and Recreation

• the Massachusetts State Police,

• the Revere Beach Partnership

• Foundation Management & Pro-Productions (FMP)

• the City of Revere Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Department of Travel and Tourism,

• Broken Glass Sculptures

• And the hundreds of vendors and volunteers who made sure everyone was having fun!

Quite an event—and we already look forward to the 2024 Festival!