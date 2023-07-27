On the Campaign Trail: DeCicco Will Run for School Committee

Ralph DeCicco has announced his candidacy for Revere School Committee. The following is his statement:

“I am a long time Revere resident, who has been educated in the Revere school system and have children in the Revere school system as well. I have been an active participant and leader in Revere school system community groups and community projects. I have also been the Chair of the City of Revere Commission on Disabilities Since 2017, providing support and a voice to those in need of one.

Ralph DeCicco.

As a member of the Revere School Committee my focus will be the implementation of policies and actions that will enhance the quality of education for our school children while also ensuring that needs of all students and their families are being reflected in those policies and actions. As a start, we need to:

• Improve educational programs for students with disabilities to better prepare them to be successful in their lives beyond high school.

• Look at new, innovative and creative ways to get students to school without the high costs for outsourced transportation.

• Increase our efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students in Revere Public Schools. As a first step I will focus on establishing a safer environment at Revere High school through a collaborative process involving students, parents and the school administration.

• Greater transparency and more frequent communications to families of issues, events and on goings throughout the school district in a multitude of platforms.

This city we all love has changed immensely over the past few decades with the influx of families and students representing many cultures. It has also changed due to the large-scale development projects taking place along the beach and throughout the city. Yet it seems we cannot find a way to effectively fund a new high school. As your representative on the School Committee, I will work to build partnerships with our city, state and federal elected officials to effectively find and use all the resources necessary to adequately fund a New High School at the Wonderland Site.

In my role as a school committee member, I plan to also promote and enable ways in which we can better use the vast untapped resource, that is our students, to help community groups, the city administration and yes city elected officials be more effective and aware in communicating and understanding the needs of the people they support. They are young, they are energetic, they a smart, they know how to use technology to effectively organize and communicate. Involving the students in these activities will also promote a greater sense of civic pride in their community and future leaders for our city.

Our future is with our children, I promise to do all that I can to ensure their future and make our city a shining example of what education should be.”