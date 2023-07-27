Keefe Kicks Off 19th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival

Special to the Journal

This week acting Mayor Patrick Keefe kicked-off Revere’s 19th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival with “Conversations with the Mayor” taping event and announcement of new family friendly attractions and events for the weeklong Revere Beach celebration.

“The International Sand Sculpting Festival is the most exciting event on Revere Beach every year,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Each year we look forward to collaborating with the Revere Beach Partnership to make the event a fun and safe environment for the entire community and all visitors of America’s First Public Beach.”

For the 19th festival theme, Kong is the featured character, and a bigger than life figure he is.

The annual Festival, hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership, is one of the largest free events in Massachusetts. Over the course of three days, it is estimated that over 500,000 people venture down the event boardwalk and take in the sculptures, beach, entertainment, and food! This unique annual event brings with it a fun-filled weekend for kids and adults of all ages. The Revere Beach Partnership will be celebrating the 19th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival, hosted at America’s first public beach, Revere Beach, from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. This year, the theme is celebrating 90 years of Kong, and will feature beautiful sand sculptures designed by world-class sculptors, food trucks, and food vendors with cuisines from around the world. The events will also feature live entertainment and will conclude with a Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza! The events will also include for the first time ever, a special performance by the Blue Man Group.

Friday July 28th – 7pm:

• Blue Man Group will be performing for the first time at Revere Beach and the event is free and open to all Sand Sculpting Attendees

“The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all in collaboration with the DCR and the City of Revere. This year’s theme of celebrating 90-years of King Kong, we know that it will be bigger and better than ever,” said John Hamel, Chairman of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Committee. “Visitors will marvel at not only the beautiful works of art in the sand but also the incredible revitalization that continues to transform the area along this historic beach.”

During the festival, there will be increased traffic in the surrounding area with delayed driving times. The fastest and quickest way to get to the Festival is by taking the MBTA to the Revere Beach or Wonderland T stops. If you chose to drive, limited parking will be available at the Wonderland T station.

For details about the event, including site maps, entertainment schedules and logistics, please visit: https://www.internationalsandsculptingfestival.com/event-details/.