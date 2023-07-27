License Comm. Addresses Full Agenda at Monthly Meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon, July 19, in the City Council Chamber. Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow members Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting.

The commissioners took up a full agenda consisting of a wide variety of items.

A request by Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway, Cristian Mancia, manager, seeking a change of closing hours to 1 a.m. from the present 10 p.m. and an amendment to its entertainment license to add a DJ and karaoke to its current all-alcohol restaurant license drew a great deal of discussion among the commissioners.

Attorney Richard Mestone represented the applicant. He said that many customers are coming into the restaurant to get something to eat after their night shifts and a later closing hour would allow the restaurant to accommodate their customers’ schedules.

He said the music will be an accompaniment for diners; there will be no dancing and the music will stop at midnight. He said the change also will allow the restaurant to offer karaoke for private functions.

Although Mestone said that the owners are cognizant of the potential impact of music upon the neighbors and will make sure that the windows are kept shut, Guinasso noted that karaoke “can be very loud” and that the establishment is located in a densely-populated, highly-residential area.

Guinasso acknowledged that 10 p.m. is early for a closing hour, but that 1 a.m. is too late for that neighborhood. Both Guinasso and Occena also noted that the license originally was only for a restaurant, but has expanded incrementally to include alcohol and now is going even further to include entertainment with a later closing hour.

“Have you spoken to your neighbors?” Occena asked. At that point, Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky spoke against the requested closing hour of 1 a.m.

“This is a family neighborhood and a 1 a.m. closing hour every day of the week is too late,” said Novoselsky. “These people have to go to work and their children have to go to school.” He suggested that 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights would be appropriate for a closing time.

The commission voted to change the closing hour to 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, with karaoke and DJ music permitted, but that the owner must ensure that the noise level will not affect the neighbors.

“If we do get complaints, we will be back here,” Selevitch noted.

Ali Selman, the new owner of Wonderland Auto, Inc. 1176 North Shore Road, came before the commission seeking the transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License from the former owner, Touriya Aitelhadj. Selman said that the requested number of cars for sale will remain at 35 with the same hours of operation (Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the transfer.

Claudia Gallego, the owner and manager of Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road, came before the commission seeking to amend an entertainment license to include a DJ during brunch hours from 10-6 on Saturdays and Sundays. The Capri’s current entertainment license is limited to a widescreen cable TV, radio, and amplifiers.

Novoselsky said he had no problem with the application and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved three requests for one-day licenses:

— The first was a request presented by Charles Giuffrida from the Revere Parks & Recreation Dept. for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for the city’s annual Fall Festival to be held on Broadway between Pleasant and Cheever Streets on Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, October 1. The expected attendance is 1,000.

“This has been an ongoing event,” said Novoselslky. “It’s good for the city and I’m in favor of it.” The commissioners had no questions for Giuffrida and approved the license.

— Diana Cardoza of Las Parecitas presented an application for a 1-day license at Revere High School for Saturday, August 5, from 6-9 p.m. to put on a gospel music concert by a Catholic singing group from Puerto Rico. She said 350-400 people are expected.

The commission unanimously approved the granting of the license.

— Chris Pulia, representing the Revere Beach Partnership (RBP), presented an application for a series of 18, 1-day licenses for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment to be exercised at 1485 North Shore Road, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. from August 3, – September 29. The events will include food trucks and a beer garden. He said the expected number of attendees on any given night is expected to be about 200.

Pulia said the RBP was presented with an opportunity to use the vacant parking lot of the former Peter’s Super Beef. He said there will be local entertainment and alcohol to be provided by Murray’s Tavern with local food trucks.

“The purpose of these events is to bring eyeballs and new business to the Shirley Ave. area,” said Pulia.

“Is there a need for alcohol?” asked Occena, who also noted that 1-day licenses typically are for “1-day,” but this is a request for 18 such licenses.

“We think having an open beer garden attracts more involvement and more community engagement,” said Pulia.

Laura Christopher from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI), which is a program for Gateway Cities designed to accelerate economic growth within focused districts, told the commissioners that TDI is a planning and funding partner for this effort.

She said that TDI, which has been doing work with small businesses on Shirley Ave., “Sees this as a means to pull together people who live in the neighborhood, especially given that there are many who are new to the area who still might be treating downtown Boston as their ‘downtown.’

“We want them to see Revere as their downtown and we want to be supportive of the existing businesses and the neighborhood fabric,” Christopher continued. “By closing the beer garden at 9:00, we hope that patrons will go to the other businesses in the area.”

Novoselsky said he is in favor of the application. “I feel comfortable with this happening. TDI and the Revere Beach Partnership are trying to bring something new to the area. I’m willing to give this a chance.”

Anthony Parziale, a resident of Arcadia St., also spoke in favor of the application, citing the strong track record of the RBP.

The commission approved the application, giving the RBP its full 18 dates, but with the proviso that if there are reports of problems on the first four dates, the commission will review the licenses at its August meeting. But if no problems arise, the remaining 14 dates will be approved automatically.

Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc. 150 Bennington Street, presented an application for a Change of Officers/Directors of its All Alcohol Veteran’s Club license. Ken Holgerson presented the application, explaining that there had been one officer who no longer wished to serve, necessitating an election process to make the necessary changes.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission also held hearings pertaining to the failure of two establishments to file the necessary paperwork to reflect changes in ownership.

The first hearing was for R K & E Corp., d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue, for violations that included unauthorized transfer of ownership, no approved license manager, and unlicensed entertainment.

Atty. James Cipoletta represented the owner, Bob Kelly Jr., who also was on hand for the hearing. Cipoletta noted that after the passing of Robert Kelley Sr. and his wife, who had been the listed owners of the corporation for many years, the business continued to operate without having made the necessary changes of officers.

“The people doing the day-to-day operation of the business have not changed, but we did not update the paperwork,” said Cipoletta, who assured the commissioners that the corporate paperwork will be updated forthwith.

There also was an issue regarding dancing floor shows, which have been taking place without an entertainment license. Cipoletta explained that the floor shows have male dancers for bachelorette parties.

“I saw some of the floor show,” said Selevitch. “It was just men dancing and the place was crowded with younger women. This is really just an issue about the proper licensing for that type of entertainment.”

In response to a request from Guinasso, Kelly explained that the dancing caters to young women, especially during wedding season, and these events take place typically only on weekend nights.

The commission voted to place the matter “on file” pending confirmation that the necessary paperwork, including a request for the appropriate entertainment license, has been filed.

The commision also addressed similar issues pertaining to Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard and held a hearing into violations including unauthorized transfer of ownership, no approved license manager, and unlicensed entertainment.

“We have been dealing with these issues for quite a while,” said Selevitch, who noted that Antonia’s license at one time was suspended in 2021. “We need to get this fixed.”

“This is a family-run business,” said Atty. Joseph Franzese, who was representing the owners. “We will do everything to rectify any outstanding issues.”

“This is a fine establishment, but it needs to be licensed properly,” replied Selevitch.

“They were given three days two years ago and we have been extremely lenient, but when is this going to end?” added Guinasso.

The commission tabled the matter until its next meeting to allow the business the time to update its paperwork.

Selevitch noted that the commission had received the following communications in the past month:

1. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of a change of officers/directors, change of manager, transfer of stock, alteration of premises, and pledge of license and stock for Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience.

2. Notification from ABCC of a Return No Action for an application for a new Malt/Wine restaurant license for Mass Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria.

3. Notification from ABCC of a Return No Action for an application for a new All Alcohol restaurant license for Seas the Day Restaurant, Inc.

4. Notification from ABCC of the approval of a change of officers/directors, change of ownership interest, and transfer of stock for MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire.

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting in August.