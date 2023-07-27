August 1 Is National Night Out

National Night Out, a national community police awareness-raising event, returns to Revere on Tuesday, August 1. This year’s event will include a free BBQ, fun activities with local law enforcement, a dunk tank, and more. National Night out will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside the Garfield School at 176 Garfield Ave. Over the past decade, millions of people across the nation have taken part in the National Night Out, with the goal of enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while creating a true sense of community. ”Cooperation and trust between our residents and law enforcement authorities is the most reliable way to build strong, safe neighborhoods,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “National Night Out annually reminds us that our homes go beyond the walls of our houses and the boundaries of our property lines: Our “homes” include our neighborhood, our neighbors, and our entire community. Revere, like the thousands of communities across the county, recognizes that National Night Out sets a model for the cooperative effort between residents and law enforcement that we want to follow every night of the year