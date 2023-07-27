Friday Storms Kept Fire Department Busy

By Adam Swift

Revere first responders had a busy night last Friday, July 21, as a powerful thunderstorm system hit the region. Fire Chief Christopher Bright said there was some damage and minor flooding associated with the storm. “Most of the activity occurred west of Broadway in the City and not along the coast,” stated Bright. “The heavy rains overwhelmed the storm drains, causing flooding on low-lying streets, in basements, and backyards” Group 1 was working on Friday night under the direction of Deputy Chief Sean Manion and were busy throughout the night. The fire department responded to a working fire caused by a gasoline container that ignited in the backyard of a home on Richie Road. The fire extended to the porch of the home before firefighters extinguished it using foam, according to Bright. “Fire crews were kept busy throughout the duration of the storm,” said Bright. “Flooding occurred at the bottom of 420 Reservoir Ave., affecting the senior assisted living facility The Prospect House. Fire crews had to shut down power and evacuate and relocate residents out of the flooded units into non-affected areas of the building.”