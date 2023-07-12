Revere’s Pat Gerrin Gets Her Dream Day From Hebrew SeniorLife Program

Special to the Journal

Jack Satter House resident Pat Gerrin is the latest recipient of the Power a Dream program, which funds long-held or deeply meaningful dreams of the seniors in our care. Pat recently turned 90 and enjoys spending time with her grandchildren. She has worked as a bank teller, a buyer for Joan and David shoes, and as a volunteer for the nonprofit tour company Boston on Foot.

Pat’s dream was to spend an afternoon with her granddaughter Brooke, who is a preschool teacher. Along with volunteers Barbara and Michael Glazerman, they took a brunch tour of Boston Harbor. Despite some rain at the start of their day, they had a lovely time.

Through Power a Dream, family members and staff can nominate residents of Hebrew SeniorLife’s supportive living communities — Center Communities of Brookline, Simon C. Fireman Community in Randolph, and Jack Satter House in Revere — to receive the dream of a lifetime. It can be anything of personal significance: a motorcycle ride, a New England Patriots game, or, like Pat experienced, a brunch tour with a beloved family. For the recipients, it’s a spirit-lifting, hope-giving experience – a reminder that life continues to hold excitement and possibility.

Power a Dream is funded entirely through the generosity of our donors. To make a senior’s dreams come true, donate at https://bit.ly/3hx3Kei