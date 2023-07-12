Revere Community School Awarded $9,750 Partnership Grant From Foundation Trust

Special to the Journal

The Revere Community School (RCS) has received a Premier Partner Grant from The Foundation Trust to support current and expanding programming for its 2023-2024 initiatives addressing the learning needs of adults and seniors living in vulnerable communities. This is the Foundation Trust’s second grant awarded to RCS since 2019 in support of English language education and job training opportunities aimed at providing adults and seniors with skills to improve their quality life.

“Revere Community School is grateful to The Foundation Trust for their generosity and partnership. Their continued support of our work will enable us to develop new and creative programs that directly impact adult learners. Our goal for RCS is to continue to grow and expand the program by collaborating with higher learning, training programs and workforce development programs to provide more opportunities for adult residents of Revere,” says RCS Manager Fatou Drammeh.

This grant will enable RCS to collaborate with The Revere Office of Elder Affairs and Adult Center and expand our programming by supporting seniors to develop communication skills and use information to enrich their quality of life. This will include, but is not limited to, basic English classes to 16 immigrant seniors and computer classes to 36 seniors to encourage digital inclusion and access to devices and the internet. The grant also includes implementing the Foundation Trust Nutrition Initiative providing coffee and healthy snacks to over 250 adults learners, as well as a pilot job-training program to create career pathways that will meet the needs of its students.

“Our seniors are the cherished holders of our diverse heritage,” explains Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of the Foundation Trust “Without their toils and sacrifices, none of us would be here. And the adult immigrants of Revere are and have always been the hard-working cornerstones of our collective future. It is once again our honor to partner with RCS to enhance and enrich the resources offered to these valuable members of our community.”

Established in 2013, Revere Community School is a city-funded program under the Talent and Culture department and hosted by the Revere School district. RCS unites lifelong learners with community and partner resources to empower its adult learners and encourage workforce development, health and wellness, community awareness, and civic participation. Their mission is to ensure quality, robust community-based learning opportunities for residents of Revere, where they can improve their English language skills, attend college preparedness classes, gain employment and citizenship preparation.

This year, the Revere Community School celebrated 10 years of successful community education. During this time, they have served over 8,000 learners who have attended over 500 classes/courses.

