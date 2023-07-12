Iron Workers Line Up Behind Michelle Kelley for Revere Council

Iron Workers Local 7, one of the most prominent and storied building trades unions in New England, announced today that it was “wholeheartedly” backing Michelle Kelley for Revere At-Large City Council, confident that Kelley would “protect the working families of tomorrow.”

An attorney, small business owner, lifelong Revere resident, and first-time candidate for office, Kelley has been building support with a message of inclusion, accountability, and bringing a “neighborhood watch” approach to city government. Kelley’s message to voters – that their voices matter – resonated with the members of Local 7.

“We need more people like you that are willing to do the hard work required, such as bringing people together to have challenging conversations, that may never happen without your support,” Local 7 President Thomas Pecoraro wrote in the union’s letter to Kelley pledging its endorsement.

Pecoraro added that the “3,700 members of Local 7 stand with you in this election and are ready to support you in any way they can.”

Kelley said she was thrilled by the alliance with such a respected, forward-looking union.