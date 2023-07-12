DCR Announces 2023 Summer Programs  at Breakheart Reservation

Special to the Journal

The following programs are free and open to the public. All programs meet at the Visitor Center unless otherwise noted. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Parking fees may apply depending on program location. For more information please call (781) 233-0834 or email Jessica Narog-Hutton at [email protected].

Sundays

Easy Like a Sunday Morning Hike

10:00am-12:00pm

Join the Park Interpreter for this weekly guided hike! Each trip will highlight natural and historic features that make Breakheart unique. Hikes will be moderately paced; approximately 2 miles over sometimes uneven and rocky terrain. Best for ages 8 years and up. Heavy rain cancels.

Wednesdays

Step Into the Past

10:00am-12:00pm

Join our park interpreter on a guided hike to discover the site’s history. Topics and routes vary throughout the season. Hikes are approximately 2.5 miles, moderate difficulty, along rocky trails, with several stops. Best for adults and older children with a keen interest in history. Meet outside the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Thursdays

Breakheart Birding Club

10:00am-11:00am

Discover some local feathered inhabitants of Breakheart

Reservation. Learn birdwatching basics, how to use binoculars, guide books, and bird identification. Identify and record bird sightings. Bring water, insect repellant. Binoculars

encouraged but not necessary. First time birders welcome!

Best for adults and older children.

Fridays

Kidleidoscope

10:30am-11:30am

Come join our park interpreter for a story time and nature walk! Complete a small craft and explore the woods! Walks are gently paced and approximately 1 mile, though not accessible for strollers. For ages 3-6, accompanied by an adult.

Activities are indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Siblings and friends welcome.

Saturdays

Family Fishing

10:00-11:30am

Pearce Lake Beach

Join Breakheart park interpreter for a drop-in fishing program! Learn how to fish, what fish live in our ponds, and how to catch and release responsibly. Bait and a handful of rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own gear and fish with us and share your tips! No license required if fishing in this program.

Appropriate for families with children 5 years old and up. Meet at the left side of Pearce Lake Beach. Rain cancels.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Full Moon Hike

8:00 pm–10:00 pm

Visitor Center, 177 Forest Street, Saugus

Join us for a moon rise hike while we talk about the importance of the full moon, moon cycles and phases. There will be camp fire fun and activities. This program for adults and families with children 8 years old and up. Bring a flashlight and dress appropriately! Registration is required, please email [email protected] for more information. Meet outside the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.