RHS Holds Celebration for Early College Program

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Revere High School (RHS) welcomed 75 students into its first Early College program cohort in collaboration with North Shore Community College (NSCC) on June 20. The Early College Celebration congratulated students (who concluded their last day as high school freshmen) for investing in their education.

Family Liason Sandra Figueroa with Jose, Diane, and Briana Capunay pictured during the RHS Early College Celebration.

“The Early College program is going to help us find a new future for many kids of Revere who can now graduate with 30 credits – a full year of college under their belts,” exclaimed Dr. Dianne Kelly, Superintendent. “This is a money-changing situation for families who would struggle to pay for four years of college. I know that students are all unique and will do amazing things.”

Superintendent Kelly believes that the Early College pathway will help students learn perseverance and refinement. She noted that NSCC credits are transferrable to any part of the University of Massachusetts system, and can be used to continue to a four-year college.

In this state-recognized program, Early College coursework will begin during students’ second semester of sophomore year. Classes will be taught by college faculty on the Revere High School campus. In their second semester of 11th grade, students will be enrolled in classes on the college campus and identify an academic pathway (liberal arts, environmental science, education, or entrepreneurship). Additionally, seniors will be able to participate in internships.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Pierina Santos-Margaritov, Early College Assistant Principal. “I know what it’s like being a first generation college student. My parents are from the Dominican Republic, and I grew up in a bilingual household. I tell students to take advantage of every moment and imagine graduating debt-free, and being able to use that money to invest in a home or business.”

Revere High School will be working closely with Dr. Walter Stone, NSCC Dean of Postsecondary Transition Programs, in proving support throughout the Early College process. Doctor Stone will ensure that students’ participation in Early College will fit with their high school experiences.

“The credits that students will be building in high school will be general education credits that feed into our programs,” explained Dr. Stone. “So they will be prepared in whatever paths they choose. My heart is full to have met them today.”