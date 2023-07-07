City Seeks State Grant for Gibson Park Development

By Adam Swift

The city is applying for a state grant to pay for a large portion of the reconstruction of Gibson Park.

Last week, the City Council approved a resolution to allow the city to file with the Massachusetts Executive Office and Energy and Environmental Affairs a grant application for the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Program.

The Gibson Park proposed project goals include introducing a new multi-purpose natural grass field with lighting to support multiple recreational activities for youth and adults and an ADA perimeter walkway, according to Elle Baker, the city’s open space and environmental planner.

The scope of the project includes the removal and replacement of the existing baseball diamond with a new, larger multi-purpose field. The scope also includes providing lighting to support extended hours of playtime, and new tennis courts.

The Department of Planning and Community Development is seeking $500,000 of funding to execute the project on behalf of the city.

“The resolution that is before you is a requirement of the PARC grant program, which we have used pretty much on an annual basis to improve our city parks,” said Tom Skwierawski, the city’s chief of planning and community development.

The state grants have been used for recent upgrades at Costa, Harmon, and Liberty parks, Skwierawski said.

“It’s an annual application process, and in advance of the application, we need to have a resolution from the city council that essentially states that if we receive an award for a given project, the council will have the 33 percent match requirement,” he added.

The anticipated cost of the Gibson Park Multipurpose field project is $760,000. The council approved the expenditure of $760,000 to advance the planning and construction.

“Please be advised that the City of Revere will be reimbursed for the PARC grant funds, $500,000, following the conclusion of the project,” stated Baker. “The City initially pays for all of the project costs and then seeks reimbursement upon completion for the PARC grant amount.”