Sumner Tunnel Closes July 5 for Repairs: Officials Offer Travel Options During Closure

Special To The Journal

Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, Massport CEO Lisa Wieland, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Acting Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe held a joint news conference June 28 at the MBTA’s Wonderland Blue Line Station in Revere regarding the full closure of the Summer Tunnel.

The Sumner Tunnel closed today (July 5) for extensive repairs and will remain closed until Thursday, August 31.

Acting Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe speaks at the news conference about the closing of the Sumner Tunnel and its impact on residents.

The full closure for several weeks is the next phase of a project that began in April, 2022, and includes work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency. MassDOT has put together a robust plan to mitigate as much as possible the impact of the project to residents and travelers.

Following are the remarks of some of the speakers at the news conference:

Transportation Secretary

Gina Fiandaca

“This project will have huge impacts across our region. The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is crucial. It’s a $160 million investment in our transportation system. We’re working hard to provide as many options for mitigation as possible for those who are impacted by this restoration work. The tunnel will also be closed for two months next summer (2024) to complete the restoration work.

“We know that this [closure] will impact the lives of our travelers and our commuters and we appreciate their willingness to explore different modes of travel. We’re asking if you can (to) ditch the drive. We’re investing in free and reduced transit. There will be free trips on the MBTA Blue Line for the length of the tunnel’s closure. And there will be free and reduced costs for ferry options, including making the East Boston Ferry free. We will be providing reduced fares ($2.40, the same price as the current subway ticket) on the commuter rail. There will be reduced parking (fees) across the parking lots of the MBTA and the commuter rail garages. Discounted tolls will also be provided on the Tobin Bridge and the Ted Williams Tunnel for those registered with the resident discount program. Five bus routes in Chelsea will also be free.”

Revere Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe

“All I can stress over the next two months is that everyone does their part, use those expanded services, ditch the drive, and take care of what we’re supposed to do.”

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng

“We understand that the Sumner Tunnel shutdown will disrupt travel patterns and be a frustration for some of the public as they find new ways to travel. But we all recognize that the work is critical for the longevity of the tunnel and safety of the infrastructure. With the partnership of MassDOT and the Highway Division, we’ve been hard at work in order to offer a number of creative transportation alternatives for the public while we support the Sumner Tunnel project. I want the public to know that the ‘T’ is ready to step up and move the public, essential workers, travelers, and transport-dependent riders during the Sumner Tunnel shutdown.”

Massport CEO Lisa Wieland

“Summer is Logan’s busiest season as families prepare to take vacations, as you welcome visitors from across the country and around the world, you come to see the City of Boston, our great state (Massachusetts), and New England. And this summer will be not eception as MassDOT moves ahead with this very important work to repair the Sumner Tunnel.

“So, we want to prepare people if you are coming to Logan, here’s what we’re asking you to do. First, we want you to prepare and plan ahead. We’re asking people to plan for an extra two hours of travel time coming to and leaving Logan Airport. We’re also asking people not to drive, so get out of your cars and take public transportation or transit. We have a lot of great options for people: you can take the Blue Line, the Silver Line, we also offer services from four suburban locations on our Logan Express Service, as well as one from the Back Bay. There’s water transportation as well as private bus service.”

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

“This project is the culmination of five years of engineering, planning, and a lot of coordination, and our team is ready. Crews will be working 24/7 during a two-month period to rehabilitate and repair the tunnel. We will have over 200 personnel on site working around the clock and using accelerated construction techniques to get this work done. Crews will be removing nearly 4,000 linear feet of ceiling panels and installing 326 linear feet of pre-caste arch segments and upgrading the lighting, communications, and life safety systems of the tunnel. This is not an easy job, by any means. But again we are ready and when we are reopened, drivers will have a bright tunnel, with new ceilings that will be safe for years to come.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

“The closure of the Sumner Tunnel will be a significant disruption for our residents of East Boston and the North Shore. As a City, we are working in close collaboration with our partners at the state level to mitigate the impacts and ensure that residents can get where they need to go as efficiently and reliably as possible. I want to thank the general manager [Phillip Eng) and everyone at the MBTA for making the Blue Line and East Boston Ferry both free of charge for the entire duration of the closure.”