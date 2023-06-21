RPD Chief Callahan Honored By Department of Defense for Patriotic Support

Special to the Journal

Revere, Mass. David J. Callahan, Revere Police Department, Chief of Police, received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (“ESGR”) Patriot Award presented by Colonel Richard Cipro, Army Chief of Staff, MA National Guard, on June 13, 2023, for the extraordinary support he provides to his employee Sgt.1st Class Sean Matthews.

“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said ESGR Paul Zbikowski, State Chair. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”

Sgt. 1st Class Sean Matthews said “Chief David J. Callahan has been extremely supportive. In this stressful time, despite his own personal and work issues, he keeps in constant contact with me. He contacts me on a weekly basis to check in on my overall well-being. No matter the big difference between Kuwait time, and EST, he always has time for a chat. He continually reassures me that my specialized position in the Revere PD will be held for me. He has continued to pay me my full wage, even though he’s under no legal requirement to do so. In this time of rapid inflation on everyday items knowing that my family are financially secure is a huge relief. Likewise, he has kept in frequent contact with my wife. My wife is a working mother of two. Knowing that Chief Callahan has a personal interest in my well-being is a huge relief to her at this time. Chief Callahan’s high level of support has greatly eased the pressures of this deployment.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

