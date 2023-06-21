Ned Almeida Announces Run For Councillor-at-Large Seat

Special to the Journal

Edward ‘Ned’ Almeida has announced his intention to run for City Councillor-at-Large. The following is his announcement:

“I would like to announce my candidacy for Revere City Councilor-at-Large. The decision to run was not an easy one to make. However, after some very heartfelt conversations with my family, close neighbors and friends, I realized that could be of service to the residents of Revere.

I’ve never had any political aspirations. Being a politician or doing government work has never been an interest of mine. However, a few months ago my neighborhood faced a challenging situation and when we turned to our local government for assistance and guidance, we were told there was nothing that could be done and no one was able or willing to help. This left me and my neighbors feeling abandoned, dejected and unimportant in the eyes of the city. I never want another resident of Revere to hear those words or feel that way ever again. When a member of our community goes to the City looking for assistance I want them to know that there is at least one person who will stand by their side. And whether elected or not, I make a promise to ALL of Revere that I will always be available and always willing to help in any way that I can.

I may not have political experience, however for most of my life community service has been a huge piece of my identity. I’ve worked and volunteered for several youth development non-profit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Bedford, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, been a member of the Board of Directors for Youth Opportunities Unlimited and Community Boating Center of New Bedford and a Cub Scout Den Leader and a Boy Scout Assistant Scoutmaster. For the past 11 years I’ve worked as a registered. nurse. I’m currently a Board Certified Vascular Access Nurse, specializing in pediatrics at The Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and I’m the Nurse Manager at Cambridge Biotherapies, a mental health treatment facility in Cambridge. The level of care, commitment, compassion and attention that I have learned and exhibited throughout my nursing career, I will bring to my duties as a City Councilor-at-Large.

I moved to Revere shortly after graduating from Northeastern University, in an attempt to escape the high prices of rent in Boston. I rented a condo near the Revere Beach Blue Line station and would take the Blue Line to and from work. Back then I was a young professional who was not very invested in Revere or interested in local politics. Revere was just a place where I slept and occasionally ate. Over the past 11 years a lot has changed for me. I met and married my wonderful wife, Jennifer, we have 3 amazing children (18yrs, 16yrs & 4yrs) and bought a home in the Oak Island neighborhood. As a Revere resident, homeowner and parent of children who have and will grow up in Revere my investment in our community couldn’t be higher now.

Revere has also changed a lot. Over the course of the last 11 years Revere has grown in many ways. The population of Revere has grown, the city’s diversity has grown, development, government and more. Over the past few months Revere has seen a huge increase in community engagement that has occurred in relation to a number of highly important topics in the city. Whether it is about the new high school, changing childcare regulations, homelessness, developments, community outreach programs or more. The citizens of Revere, the residents, the students, the workers, the business owners… everyone, has gotten involved to voice their opinions and concerns in numbers that has rarely been seen by our local government in the past. This is what Revere needs. We now live in a very diverse city, with many people and cultures from all around the world. I have always believed that diversity makes a community stronger. Pulling all the best ideas and parts of different cultures together to build something bigger and better for all. Revere is on the verge of a renaissance and I hope that I can help serve our wonderfully diverse community and help Revere to continue to learn, progress and grow. I want my family, my friends, my neighbors and all of Revere to live in the best version of the city that we can create… Together! The Revere Renaissance starts now!!

Facebook: Edward “Ned” Almeida for Revere Councilor-at-Large