Novoselsky Announces For Re-Election To Ward 2 Council Seat

Special to the Journal

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky has announced his intention to run for reelection to Ward 2. The following is his announcement:

“My name is Ira Novoselsky and I am once again a candidate for re-election as your Ward 2 City Councillor.

As a member of the Revere City Council, I am now the longest serving member and the Dean of the Council. Many have referred to me as the Councillor of Reason. I also have been designated by The Neighborhood Developers as the Champion of Shirley Avenue.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky

During the last 21 years, I have continued to work to make Ward 2 a better place to live. On the public safety part of my efforts, I have had Stop signs installed at many locations in the Ward to stop speeding in our neighborhoods. We are scheduled to have a speed table installed on Campbell Avenue in the vicinity of the crosswalk. I have increased street lights in many locations in Ward 2 to improve lighting for the safety of our Ward. I have also supported and voted for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and for the funding of this program.

Many streets and sidewalks in Ward 2 are now on the reconstruction list after many years of neglect. Over 32 streets have been repaved during my tenure with more to come this year. Additional sidewalk and street work is ongoing with more scheduled this spring, during the summer and the fall. Through my efforts and cooperation with DCR and developers on Ocean Avenue, we have had Ocean Avenue partially repaved with more to come after additional infrastructure work. I was able to have crosswalks protected with yellow signage to advise drivers to stop when folks are crossing the roadways.

Through my efforts with MDOT and Safe Routes, we have upgraded sidewalks and handicap ramps on many streets and sidewalks throughout the Ward 2 neighborhood and around the Garfield School. New sidewalks are currently being installed on parts of Garfield Avenue and Eliot Road with more to be scheduled to be completed at a later date. Currently MDOT is repaving North Shore Road from Revere Beach Parkway to Butler Circle. With funding from the Community Improvement Trust Fund obtained from the various private construction projects, a new playground was constructed at the Garfield School, Curtis Park has been renovated and the public stairs at Hillside Avenue and at Campbell Avenue to Florence Avenue have been replaced. The public stairs from Campbell Avenue to North Shore Road are currently being evaluated for repairs.

Your streets are continuously swept, old trees are being trimmed and removed and new trees have been planted on many of the streets in Ward 2. In other areas of the Ward, I am proud to have sponsored National Night Out at Curtis Park for the past 21 years and to have had Shirley Avenue and Costa Park decorated for the Christmas holiday and the Veteran holidays. We have worked with MassWorks to fund the renovations of Shirley Avenue to include wider sidewalks, additional lighting, trees and waste containers. The passageway to Wonderland Plaza at the dead end of Walnut Avenue, along Kimball Avenue, has been renovated and illuminated for safe passage. Sandler Square at Dehon Street and Centennial Avenue has been renovated with additional lighting and benches. The renovation of Flaherty Park and of Fitzhenry Square Park is under review for future renovations to make it a permanent dog park.

My work with local civic and Veteran organizations over the years has been rewarding and very fulfilling. I am proud to continue my affiliations with these hard working groups. I have been honored by the Revere Elks, The Neighborhood Developers, WEE, The Revere Community Committee of Ward 2, The Revere Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Jewish War Veterans as the Man of the Year.

In 2018 I was proud to work with a private developer to bring 30 housing units for Veterans only to Shirley Avenue. Shirley Avenue is now touted as the best developed and progressive part of our City. There is continuous upgrading of storefronts and business signs on Shirley Avenue and is ongoing with provided grant funding.

I was born in Ward 2, I grew up in Ward 2, and I have raised my family in Ward 2. As you can see, my heart and soul belongs to Ward 2 and the City of Revere. As a City Councillor, my number one priority is the welfare of Revere and its residents.

I retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts after 33 years and from the Massachusetts National Guard and Army Reserves after 27 years of military service and I am designated as a Disabled Veteran.

I was married to Rochelle (Gaber) for 52 years before she passed away in 2022. We have one son, Seth, who is married to Jeannemarie (Mancuso), and two grandchildren, Olivia Rose and Charleigh Jaye, all of whom still reside in Ward 2.

I thank you for your time, and ask for your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. If I can be of any assistance or answer any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 781-289-7031 or at [email protected].

Together it is my hope to continue, with you, to make Ward 2 a better place to live.