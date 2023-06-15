ConsComm Approves Plans for Leach, Sullivan Parks

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsComm) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, June 7, in the City Council Chamber. Chairman John Shue and fellow commissioners Joseph LaValle, Robert Cassidy, Samantha Woodson, Brian Averbach, and Nicholas Rudolph were on hand for the meeting.

The commission first took up the continuation of hearing for a request for a Notice of Intent (NOI) from the City of Revere for improvements to Leach Park in Beachmont, which is a small, passive park space at the triangle formed by the junction of Broadsound and Leverett Aves. near Winthrop Parkway. At one point, homes had occupied the park space, but they were brought out by FEMA after the storms of the 1980s had made it clear that they were highly-vulnerable to storm surge.

Danielle Osterman, the Community Development Program Manager for the city, presented the plan, which calls for the city to replace the fencing, add some more trees, and make the park fully-accessible. The city’s original plan called for asphalt walkways throughout the park, which is what triggered the jurisdiction of the ConsComm. However, the city now will use stone dust, creating a permeable surface that will not impact the water flow or drainage in the area.

Shue noted that if the city had presented the stone-dust plan from the outset, the commission could have made a Determination of Applicability, which would have required no review by the ConsComm. However, the ConsComm has retained jurisdiction of the matter and approved the issuance of the NOI.

The commission also addressed changes to another park in a flood zone, Sullivan Park at Revere Beach. The commission’s agenda for this item stated as follows: “Project Scope Question about a new pipe route for the splash feature at Sullivan Park by the DCR.” Sullivan Park is located on Revere St. at Revere Beach Blvd. and is bounded by Diamond Creek on the west and a large condo building on the north. The park, which has been a little-used and neglected softball field for decades, is set to undergo a radical transformation by the DCR, whose plans for the project previously had received the ConsComm’s approval in February of 2022.

However, DCR has revised its plan so that a water feature in the park will drain into the DCR’s existing drainage system on Revere Beach Blvd., rather than toward Diamond Creek at the rear of the park.

Skyler Chick, an engineer with the landscape firm of Shadley Associates, explained that initially, the plan had called for the water from the water feature to flow into the park’s overall storm water system, which drains toward Diamond Creek, but the engineers are now recommending that the water feature drain into the DCR’s existing system on the boulevard. There also will be the need for a pump to direct that water up toward Revere Beach Blvd.

Chick asked that the new plan not be deemed a change such that it would trigger the need for a new NOI and Order of Conditions. The commissioners unanimously agreed with his request, thereby accepting the revised plan without the necessity of the DCR going through the NOI process.

The commission briefly took up a request for a Notice of Intent for the construction of a single-family home on land subject to Coastal Storm Flowage on Neponset St. Thorson Akerley, a wetlands scientist with the firm Williams & Sparages of Middleton, presented the application to the commission.

He said the owner wishes to construct a single-family home with two off-street parking spaces. The foundation, which will be a full foundation with holes to allow for ocean storm surge to flow, will be elevated so that the first floor of the home will be two feet above the base flood plain. Akerley said the plan will incorporate a pervious driveway and a system for the drainage of rainwater from the roof to handle typical rain events .

Speaking in opposition to the proposal was a next-door neighbor, who has lived for 32 years at 22 Neponset St. She said the present vacant lot is flooded every time it rains and she said she fears that if a new home is built on the lot, that the water will flood her property.

Shue, who noted that the lot is for sale, suggested that the matter is not ready for action by the ConsComm because the city’s Site Plan Review Board still has the matter under review. The commissioners then voted to continue the request for an NOI until their July meeting.

The commission granted two extensions for the completion of projects. The first was a request from the DCR for its routine operations and maintenance (O&M) of Revere Beach, including the disposal of sand, dead animals, etc., and with no construction. The first NOI was for three years and the commission voted to give the DCR another three-year extension.

The second extension pertained to the construction of a single-family home by Hugo Rizzuto at 265 Rice Avenue. Shue said that Rizzuto has encountered the usual delays with construction because of supply-chain issues. The commissioners unanimously voted to give him an extension for 18 months.

The commissioners conducted a number of site inspections in the past month:

May 30 – Target – inspect progress on parking lot project;

May 30 – 140 Lynnway – pre-construction visit for new firehouse;

May 31 – 84 Arcadia – site visit with MA DEP on their intervention;

June 3 – 265 Rice Ave – site visit for extension request; and

June 3 – Neponset Street – site visit for NOI for new home

The commission’s next meeting is set for July 12.