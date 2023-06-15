News Briefs

Acting Mayor Keefe and Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center Announce Free Shuttle Services for Members Starting July 1

This month the Rossetti Cowan Senior Center announced that beginning July 1, 2023, all seniors who are members of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center will no longer need to pay for shuttle services. Seniors must be members of the senior center and be over the age of 60 to utilize the shuttle.

“Our members are thrilled they no longer have to pay for the shuttle service,” said Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Affairs. “Having just one less thing to worry about makes a world of a difference to them, and I’m thankful for Acting Mayor Keefe and CFO Richard Viscay’s support of this change.”

Currently the Senior Center has two vans to transport seniors to and from the Senior Center, to and from doctors and dentist appointments in Revere, and to and from Revere food shopping centers. The shuttle service, which is highly utilized by the Senior Center members, has always cost $1.50 per ride and seniors were required to use a trip book ticket to get a ride. Going forward, this will not be the case.

Operating hours for the senior shuttle are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Members must call and reserve an appointment one day in advance or more due to booking demands. To utilize these services, seniors must sign a Standards of Independence for the Revere Senior Center Participation form. To learn more about this program and sign up to become a member of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, please visit them during business hours at 25 Winthrop Ave or call them at 781-286-8156. More information about the program is available on www.revere.org/departments/elder-affairs.

5th Annual Boston Frogman Swim Fundraiser

The Navy SEAL Foundation is hosting its 5th Annual Boston Frogman Swim fundraiser event on Sunday, June 18, from the Piers Park Sailing Center.

Established in 2019 with only 28 swimmers, this year’s event features 90 swimmers, 50 kayakers and over 30 Gold Star Surviving Family members attending. Not only that, but the foundation has already raised nearly $150,000 through this swim. The Boston Frogman Swim is a symbolic and physically demanding event inspired by the Navy SEALs’ legacy of courage and commitment to service. Participants will gather at the Boston Harbor, where they will dive into the waters and complete a challenging swim, emulating the tenacity and determination embodied by our nation’s elite special operations forces. This is a 5k open water swim and fundraiser that supports the Navy SEAL Foundation (a non-profit organization committed to providing vital support to Naval Special Warfare families), which has earned a coveted four-star rating by Charity Navigator. 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to support the mission of the Navy SEAL Foundation