Rep. Giannino Recognized by SSU Alumni Association at Award Ceremony

Special to the Journal

Salem State University continues its new tradition by celebrating the newest class of young leaders through the 40 Under 40 program. These remarkable individuals whose achievements positively contribute to making a difference at Salem State, either in their professions or communities, were recognized during Alumni Weekend 2023. A diverse panel of judges representing many areas of the Salem State community selected this class from a pool of talented applicants from the following areas: student life, academic affairs, alumni, and university volunteers. Among this year’s nominees were Representative Jessica Giannino (’14), former Revere resident Eric Lampedecchio(’08) and Saugus resident, Dr. Theresa Melito- Conners (‘11G).

“I am honored to be recognized by Salem State for my achievements in Revere.” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere) “Salem State is where it all started for me. When I first ran for office in 2011, I was a Sophomore at Salem State and very involved on campus. It was at Salem State that my passion for politics began and where I discovered that this profession allows me to give back to my community in such variety of ways.”