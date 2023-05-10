Council Approves Several Polling Location Changes

By Adam Swift

With a busy municipal election season already underway, the City Council unanimously approved several polling location changes that will take effect this fall at its meeting on Monday night.

Ward 1, Precinct 3 is moving from the Beachmont School to the American Legion Post at 259 Broadway.

Ward 5, Precinct 1A has been reestablished at the Jack Satter House this year, thanks to a request from the City Council and approval by the state legislature.

Ward 5, Precincts 2 and 3 are moving from the Turkish Cultural Center to the Paul Revere Innovation School gymnasium on Revere Street.

Ward 6, Precinct 3 is remaining at the A.C. Whelan school, but moving from the cafeteria to the gymnasium, where the residents from Precincts 1 and 2 currently vote.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said the Turkish Cultural Center has been a good partner with the center, but noted that there have been some issues with lighting at the facility.

“We have moved more towards using school buildings whenever possible, we have established a very good relationship with the school department, and I’ve looked at the Paul Revere gymnasium,” said Fahey. “It’s right down the street from where the Turkish Cultural Center is, it’s a great standalone location with good lighting and parking and we think it will be a good substitute.”

Fahey said the move to have all three Ward 6 Precincts vote in the Whelan School gym should help streamline the process and eliminate some confusion for voters in North Revere.

“There is plenty of space in the gymnasium, and we will sign these locations accordingly to make sure people are clear on where they need to go,” said Fahey.

The city will be sending out communications, both through postcards and other means, to all affected voters who will see a change in their polling locations, Fahey said.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino said he’s happy to see the changes in his ward.

“We’ve been working on this for almost a year and a half since (Fahey) arrived, and I’m so pleased to see it is finally coming to fruition,” said Serino. “Where there is so much room in the gym, that makes a lot more sense and streamlines the process.”

In addition, Fahey said there will be a new procedure in place for poll workers dealing with voters who arrive at the wrong polling locations. If a voter does come to the wrong polling location, the poll worker will have to call the election department at City Hall to determine the correct polling location for that voter, Fahey said.