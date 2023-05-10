On the Campaign Trail: More Candidates Pull Papers As At-Large Race Heats Up

The corridors of City Hall have remained busy as candidates for re-election and those seeking their first shot at public office continue to pull their papers and begin their campaigns.

There has been no changes since our last report, as Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo has not yet pulled his papers, but is seeking the Mayoral seat.

Council President Joanne McKenna has pulled papers for re-election in Ward 1; Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky has also pulled papers.; In Ward 3, current Councillor Anthony Cogliandro has pulled papers. Paul Argenzio has pulled papers to fill the Ward 4 seat, and in Ward 6, Chris Giannino has pulled papers. These candidates currently run unopposed.

The Council seat for Ward 5 is the sole contest amongst Ward candidates, with newcomers Angela Guarino Sawaya and Randall Mondestin facing off.

The At-Large race continues to grow, with eleven candidates now hoping to get their chance at one of the seats. Incumbents Marc Silvestri and Tony Zambuto are joined by the following:

• Juan Pablo Jaramillo

• Wayne D. Rose

• Stephen Damiano, Jr.

• Anthony Parziale

• Joseph Maglione

• Robert J. Haas, III

• Christian A. Majano Ortez

• Edward J. Almeida

• Michelle Kelley In the race for School Committee, incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo and Aisha Milbury-Ellis have each pulled papers and are joined by Jacqueline Monterroso and Wayne D. Rose.