News Briefs

Lane Closures Start on Tobin Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it has implemented evening and overnight lane closures on the Tobin Bridge on Route 1 southbound on the upper deck’s left lane, from the Everett Avenue on-ramp to approximately the old toll plaza area. The closures will occur during the months of May and June, (and is a continuation of work that began last month.) The closures are occurring weekly, Mondays through Thursdays, starting each night at 6:00 p.m. and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m. Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times during these lane closures.

The lane closures are needed to support Tobin Bridge structural repairs and safety walk rehabilitation operations.

Advance warning signs will be used onsite to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

DA Kevin Hayden Appoints Edmond Zabin as First Assistant District Attorney

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden today announced the appointment of Edmond J. Zabin as first assistant district attorney, a key legal and administrative position in the office.

“Ed brings an unmatched depth of experience, institutional knowledge and professional achievement to this vitally important position. His guidance and acumen will be tremendously helpful as we set the course of the office in all of its many aspects—crime prevention strategies, illegal firearm initiatives, juvenile and young adult diversion efforts, trial preparation and community outreach and engagement. Ed is the ideal person to oversee our many teams and programs,” Hayden said.

Zabin, a graduate of Colby College and Northeastern Law School, joined the Suffolk DA’s office in 1993, working first on the appeals team and then as a prosecutor and supervisor at Dorchester District Court. He served on the general felony unit and the senior trial unit before moving to the homicide unit in 2002. He became deputy chief of the homicide unit in 2006. He has served as chief of the homicide unit since 2008.

Zabin was named a Super Lawyer Rising Star by Boston Magazine in 2005 and received the Suffolk Award for Outstanding Superior Court Prosecutor the same year. In 2013, Zabin was named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, as well as the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association prosecutor of the year. Zabin and his wife, who have three children, live in Boston.