Gravellese Honored in Final Meeting

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

Revere School Committee member Susan Gravellese who announced her plans to step down from the Committee last month, was honored by her colleagues in what was her final official regular school committee meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

At the tail end of last week’s meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly took the opportunity to recognize Gravellese and, on behalf of the Committee, gifted her a Chelsea clock before everyone gave her a standing round of applause.

Gravellese, who has served on the Revere School Committee for 10 years, has undoubtedly left a significant impact on the city she has served, which was evident by her colleague’s glowing comments about her work.

Fellow Committee member Carol Tye lauded Gravellese’s professionalism and said, “You always have that nice quiet smile, always giving everybody the best look, the best of everything. Giving people credit where credit was due and maybe even where it wasn’t, but that’s because you see the bright side – the good side – in everyone, and I have seen that elicited from people, and that’s because of all you have done.”

“I will certainly miss you very much.”

Aisha Milbury-Ellis, another committee member, echoed Tye’s comments acknowledging that although she had not worked with Gravellese as long as others, she complimented her professionalism and demeanor.

“You’ve always brought a positive attitude to our meetings, and I appreciate that about you,” said Milbury-Ellis.

Another colleague Michael Ferrante described just how great it has been to work alongside Gravellese.

“It’s really been an honor and a pleasure to serve with you, Susan. I mean, we’ve done this a long time, and it was really an honor, and you put a little perspective in that some of us don’t have,” said Ferrante.

A few other committee members had kind words for Gravellese and indicated they would miss her as her departure is set to be official on Friday, May. 5.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe also spoke about Gravellese’s work saying, “I do appreciate the time that you have put into the City of Revere. Your entire family will be indebted for your service – you have been a very well-respected member of this school committee.”

Gravellese described her stepping down as bittersweet and how much she enjoyed her time on the Committee.

“The positive experiences that I have been afforded as a member of the Revere School Committee cannot be overstated, and I owe that in large part to each of you,” said Gravellese speaking to her colleagues.

Gravellese continued and thanked the City of Revere, its constituents, friends, and family for all the support as well as one final thank you to her colleagues on the Revere School Committee.

“I know that you’ll make an impactful change in the future, and I’ll be there to cheer you on from the sidelines – I love you guys,” said Gravellese.