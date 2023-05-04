On the Campaign Trail: Candidates for Local Office Pull Papers

By Kane DiMasso-Scott

It was a busy Monday morning at the Election Office in City Hall as the candidates vying for office this year stopped by to pull their papers and begin gathering signatures.

The race for Mayor currently rests between Acting Mayor and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, Councillor-at-Large Stephen Morabito, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo and Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti. As of press time all the candidates but Rizzo have pulled their papers.

The contest for Mayor has left three seats in the Councillor-at-Large races up for grabs.

Incumbents Marc Silvestri and Anthony Zambuto have pulled their papers. The eight residents who have pulled papers includes:

• Juan Pablo Jaramillo

• Wayne D. Rose

• Stephen Damiano, Jr.

• Anthony Parziale

• Joseph Maglione

• Robert Haas, III

In the Ward Races, Councillor of Ward 3 Anthony Cogliandro has pulled papers. Looking to take the seat vacated by Acting Mayor Keefe, Paul Argenzio will be running for the Ward 4 seat.

A race for Ward 5 Councillor is in store as both Angela Sawaya and Randall Mondestin have taken out papers. As of press time, incumbent Ward 5 Councillor John Powers has not taken out nomination papers.

Chris Giannino has pulled papers intending to run for Councillor of Ward 6.

For the School Committee, incumbent Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo has pulled papers, as well as Wayne D. Rose.