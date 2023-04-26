Pizza Gana Perfection: Michael Chiesa Masters a Holiday Tradition

For the last three decades, Revere resident Michael Chiesa, with the assistance his wife, Sandra Chiesa, has been making Pizza Gana pies at his home in advance of the Easter holiday.

What goes into a Chiesa-made Pizza Gana?

Take it away, Chef Michael.

“My Pizza Gana has a cream, rigotta and fresh cheese, cold cuts and eggs in a large pie,” said Chiesa.

The well-known chef at the Revere Knights of Columbus, Michael said he is carrying on his late mother Laura Chiesa’s culinary traditions.

“She gave me the recipe,” said Michael, who grew up in the North End and moved to Revere with his wife in 1970. They have two children, Andrea O’Brien and Michael Chiesa.

Michael also stated proudly that the next generation of Chiesas – his granddaughter, Gabrielle – has been assisting on Pizza Gana preparations since 2014.

A Holiday Feast

Pizza Gana was not the only item on the holiday menu at the Chiesa home on Sweeney Avenue.

“We’re making my mother’s recipe for baked stuff shrimp, my neighbor Vita’s linguini clam sauce, and a Caesar salad,” said Michael. “We’ll have 30 people celebrating with us from the neighborhood.”

Michael Chiesa has had an interesting career. He owned an auto shop in Revere and taught auto body classes at Revere High School. As a teenager, he worked at Felicia’s restaurant in the North End.

“I grew up with Joe Tecce [of Joe Tecce’s restaurant fame],” recalled Michael.

Words of Praise from Patrick Keefe

Patrick Keefe is the senior culinary director for Boston-area restaurant powerhouse Legal Sea Foods. Keefe, who just became acting mayor of Revere, was a guest at the Chiesa family celebration.

“Michael is very impressive,” said Keefe. “Our families have known each other for quite some time, My son [Patrick Keefe III] is a friend of Michael’s grandson [Bobby O’Brien], and he always comes over here and has a great meal. Michael makes terrific food. He’s a very traditional Italian resident of Revere that knows how to entertain.”

Keefe said Michael’s generosity in making and distributing Pizza Gana pies is well known and appreciated.

“Traditionally, you don’t just make the pies for yourself, you make them for your neighbors and your friends,” said Keefe. “My mother [Lucille Cacciola] taught me at a young age how to make a Pizza Gana. It’s a labor of love. Michael really shares his joy with his families and friends. This gesture of goodwill and great cooking is an extension of Michael and his family.”