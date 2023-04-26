James Rosatto Walk on Water Set for June 10 at Revere Beach

Special to the Journal

Please join us on Saturday, June 10 2023, 10AM at the Eliot Circle end of Revere Beach for our second annual James Rosatto Walk on Water benefitting Dana-Faber Cancer Institute.

East Boston born and raised business owner, James “Jimmy” Rosatto, brother of Richard Rosatto was well known and has strong family ties in the community. He was the original owner of DaCoopas Pizza, Quality Car Wash of Day Square, Jimmy’s Fish and Dairy Barn and member of Orient Heights Yacht Club. Jimmy’s day was not complete unless he did his five-mile walk on Revere Beach – rain or shine.

He lived with no major illnesses and enjoyed life. Then suddenly he was gone. James passed away in March 2022 only seven weeks after his diagnosis. He and his entire family were shocked when he was diagnosed with liver cancer which, unfortunately, oftentimes does not rear its ugly head until it is too late. After noticing a bit of yellow in his eyes, he went to the doctor. One day Jimmy was walking the beach, the next he was being told, he was not a candidate for surgery. The size of the tumor in his liver also prevented him from treatment.

Jimmy’s family, Stacy Egan VanPutten, Danielle Egan, Tommy Rosatto, Michelle Rosatto Donovan and Jackie Rosatto Indrisano wanted to have something positive come out of this sad experience. They wanted to find a way to honor their Jimmy while at the same time helping others avoid a similar diagnosis. “We reached out to Dana-Faber to see where we could help”, said Stacy VanPutten. “My dad walked on the water’s edge of Revere Beach every day. So to honor and celebrate this great man, we organized an event the way he would want – walking the water’s edge.”

With proceeds benefitting Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, in loving memory of James Rosatto, this year’s fundraiser will support a collaborative effort to advance medicine in the areas of early detection and diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers to greatly improve patient outcomes.

For walk registration or people unable to attend that would like to show support with a donation. http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?px=2466571&pg=personal&fr_id=1790

To buy T-shirts for the walk or to show support in memory of “My Jimmy” and those facing the similar battles, https://www.customink.com/fundraising/james-rosatto-walk-on-water-2023.

Thank you whole heartedly for joining us and helping us to heal.