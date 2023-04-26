First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry Hits the Pavement for Annual Walk for Hunger

On May 7, the First Congregational Church of Revere will be among over 3,000 participants to lace up for Project Bread’s 55th annual Walk for Hunger. For the 5th consecutive year, the Revere-based nonprofit will raise money to fight hunger. They are participating in The Commonwealth Program, which gives organizations addressing food insecurity 60% of all funds they have raised to support their own hunger relief programs, with the remaining 40% applied to Project Bread’s statewide anti-hunger effort. To date, Project Bread has awarded over $6,000 to the First Congregational Church of Revere.

Beginning in 1969, as the first pledge walk in the nation, Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger brings together a diverse community dedicated to creating change. On Sunday May 7th, the annual fundraiser returns to Boston Common after 3 years of being virtual due to COVID-19 safety precautions. This rite of passage for people in Massachusetts returns in its 55th year with a shorter route and a fresh look. The mission of the time-honored tradition will never change. The fundraising goal this year is over $1 million dollars.

“Right now, 1 in every 5 households with children in Massachusetts is struggling without enough to eat,” according to Erin McAleer, CEO of statewide anti-hunger organization Project Bread. She notes the number of families with children unable to afford food among Black, brown, and immigrant households, it’s disproportionately higher. “Hunger in Massachusetts is simply unacceptable,” McAleer says. “This is a solvable problem but every single one of us needs to do our part. We all must take action. The work the First Congregational Church of Revere does reflects what The Walk is all about—stepping up to benefit our friends, neighbors, and family members in Massachusetts who cannot meet the most basic of human needs: food. The First Congregational Church of Revere walk team understands hunger is an injustice and they are doing something about it. That is powerful.”

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry works to provide emergency food to food insecure families in their community, providing two bags of non-perishable and perishable food per month to each family. The city of Revere has nearly 13% of families living at or below poverty levels, and these people were the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the organization served 3,574 unique families that came at least once to the church, including 4,935 children. Funds raised from Project Bread’s 55th Walk for Hunger will go toward the food pantry’s purchasing of food, especially produce, dairy and meat from the Greater Boston Food Bank.

The funds received from Project Bread have always been crucial in supplementing our food budget,” says Wendy Baur, director of the First Congregational Church of Revere. “As a volunteer, I’ve worked the registration desk at the Walk for Hunger for many years. I love interacting with the participants of all ages. It’s always such a fun and uplifting event.”

Money raised through The Walk for Hunger is critical to Project Bread’s statewide work to ensure kids reliably have enough to eat, provide one-on-one support for individuals and families who need food assistance, and work to prevent hunger in the first place by eliminating barriers to resources and implementing policies that make food more accessible. In keeping with the community-spirit of the event, the Walk also provides a platform for organizations, like the First Congregational Church of Revere, to fund the vital work they do fighting hunger locally. The Commonwealth, a joint fundraising program, Project Bread launched in 2019. In 2022, 36 nonprofits raised more than $123,000 to support their own programs.

This year’s event will include remarks by McAleer as well as family-friendly activations on the Boston Common, such as live music, photo booths, giveaways and raffle prizes, lawn games, and a Kids’ Zone with balloon animals and face painting. Families with kids, community groups, individuals, and teams of corporate employees are encouraged to find creative ways to fundraise and join us on Boston Common for the new 3-mile route and for an exciting day of celebration. Project Bread will continue to engage virtual participants this year, inviting anyone interested to register and walk their own way from wherever they are.

To register as a participant for Project Bread’s The Walk for Hunger, or to support a walker or team with a donation, visitprojectbread.org/walk or call (617) 723-5000.There is no registration fee or fundraising minimum to participate. Participants who raise $500 or more are recognized as Heart & Sole walkers, and receive access to personalized fundraising support, exclusive event gear, and invitations to events.

People experiencing food insecurity should call into Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential assistance to connect with food resources, including SNAP benefits, in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org/get-help.

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry is an emergency food provider for food insecure families in our community. Located at 230 Beach St., the pantry is open every Wednesday night from 6:15 to 8:00 p.m. Clients may pick up food once a month. Only one member per household can register. For more information, visit: www.firstcongrevere.org/food-pantry.