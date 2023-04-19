Police Chief Callahan Tells Disabilities Comm. of Advancements in Crisis Training

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, April 11, via Zoom.

Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and fellow members Robert Brown, Asmaa Abou-Fouda, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Ellie Vargas, and Mario Grimanis were on hand for the meeting.

The meeting began with an acknowledgement that April is Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month and made note of the banner that was put up at City Hall.

Revere Police Chief David Callahan was the guest speaker. The chief told the group about the work and procedures of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in the department.

“CIT teaches the police de-escalation techniques and how to deal with persons who are in crisis,” said Callahan, who noted that 85% of the members of the department have completed the 5-day, 40-hour course during the past seven years.

“The program seeks to divert persons with mental health issues away from the courts and criminal justice system,” said Callahan, who noted that 60% of matters involving CIT-related calls do not end up in the criminal courts. “They need health care and medical treatment, not court.

“We also have seen a dramatic decrease in incidents thanks to CIT,” Callahan continued. “As first responders, we are better able to cope with these problems, and we have seen a decrease in injuries both to police officers and the persons involved. We are trying to take care of a problem in a different manner than in years past. The days of arresting ourselves out of problems are gone. We have a lot of police officers who really care.”

Callahan said that Revere has been “forward thinking on these issues and we’re ahead of the curve with our training. We have a special Behavioral Health Unit. Our goal is to have the entire department trained. It’s a great program.”

Callahan also noted that the COVID crisis “has changed the dynamics of everything for all of us because of the increase during the pandemic in mental health issues, domestic violence calls, and alcohol-related calls.”

Perno asked whether the training will be available to other city employees, including the Fire Dept. and the School Dept.

“This is mainly for the police, but anyone who has some interaction with the public, including other first responders, should have some kind of training in this area,” said Callahan, who noted that the Fire Dept. has received extensive training geared to the unique needs of its department.

Perno also asked, “What is the first step if someone sees somebody who appears to be in need?”

“If somebody appears to be in distress or if something appears off, call the police,” said the chief. “I would rather have people calling us 10 times, even if it’s for nothing, than not to call if there is a real emergency,” said Callahan.

In other business, Perno spoke briefly regarding the calendar for future monthly guest speakers and Brown, who is the chairman of the Revere Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC), spoke of SEPAC’s upcoming events in April and May. He said the group’s next meeting, which is an election meeting, is set for May 18.

DeCicco updated his fellow commissioners about the CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) monthly Zoom meeting that was held on April 5.

He said there were a few discussions:

1. One of the commission members brought up the COD chair’s duties, roles, and responsibilities in her town.

2. DeCicco said he had asked to start a conversation to see if anyone had knowledge of programs regarding de-escalation in emergency calls. The City of Boston mentioned they have a program called the BEST team and it is part of their safety response team. They also mentioned they work with Boston Medical center as part of this program.

3. The disability commission member from Newburyport discussed a local business owner who is planning to rehab a building to open a new restaurant, but wants to have a second floor and not put in an elevator. DeCicco said this would need a variance from the Architectural Access Board and the representative from Newburyport said that the city’s disabilities commission is strongly against it.

4. The City of Boston representative mentioned that Boston will be conducting a Disability Forum both in person and on-line on May 11 from 2-3:30 PM. For more information, visit www.boston.gov/disability-forum.

DeCicco concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s monthly notice:

“The Commission on Disabilities Office works remotely. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286- 8267. They will be able to answer most questions, but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Office’s voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting (via Zoom) on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m.