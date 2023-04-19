NE Metro Tech Student Athletes Help Out at Revere Food Pantry

Special to the Journal

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to announce that Northeast Metro Tech’s Student Athlete Leadership and Mentoring Program (SALM) recently helped prepare and distribute food at the Revere Food pantry.

On Wednesday, April 12, a dozen student athletes from Northeast Metro Tech, along with Teacher Sarah Pierce, visited the food pantry to help prepare, bag and distribute food for those in need.

The Student Athlete Leadership and Mentoring Program includes team captains and leaders who learn about leadership, accountability, commitment, discipline, and empathy, while also participating in a leadership council and community service opportunities. The goal of the program is to teach student athletes to make an impact over the course of decades, and not just during their four years at Northeast.

The students who contributed at the Food Pantry are Gianna Scoppettuolo, Soffia Giraldo, Mike Sousa, Alex Moneretto, Aidan Jones, Mikey Follis, Cam Correa, Emelly Acevedo, Sam Cubas, Briana Boccelli, Marisa Boccelli, and Ethan Crespo.

SALM will be sending another team of students to help next Wednesday as well, and other shops may soon join the efforts.

“Our student athletes were so excited and proud to participate in this program, and we’ve now had more student athletes, as well as several shops, ask about the possibility of helping out more in the future as well,” said Athletic Director Donald Heres. “I am proud of these students for being so eager to help their fellow community members.”

“Teaching our students to be upstanding citizens who contribute to the communities around them is a major part of our efforts here at Northeast Metro Tech, and I applaud these student athletes for their hard and meaningful work,” said Superintendent DiBarri.