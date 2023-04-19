AHTF Discusses Possible Partnership With Habitat

The board of the Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, April 12, in the City Council Chambers.

On hand for the session were chair Joe Gravellese and members Laila Pietri, Anayo Osueke, Claire Inzerillo, Dean Harris, Laura Christopher, and City Council President Patrick Keefe.

Chairman Joseph Gravallese opened the meeting with an acknowledgment of the role that Mayor Brian Arrigo played in spearheading the establishment of the AHTF.

He also spoke of possible funding sources for the board, noting the infusion of funds from the city’s free cash account, the possible use of some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, and looking into a grant from the Mass. General Hospital from its determination-of-need program.

Osueke, the board’s treasurer, updated the board on the status of the AHTF’s finances and Pietri spoke briefly of the progress being made toward creating the board’s Mission Statement.

Gravallese reported that Tom Skwierawski, the city’s Chief of Planning and Development, has solicited proposals for the hiring of a consultant who will assist the board with establishing a plan for the creation of affordable housing in the city. Skwierawski is hopeful of having a consultant on-board in May.

Lorena Escolero, a Revere resident who is the city’s new Community Development Planner, introduced herself to the board and spoke about the goals and scope of her office. Escolero noted that she is looking forward to working with the AHTF.

Gravallese discussed the possibility of establishing an Affordable Homeownership Project as a “first priority and an actionable goal” for the AHTF, though he acknowledged the limitations of the board itself in operating such a program, highlighting the possibility of a potential partnership with the nationally-respected organization Habitat for Humanity.

“The AHTF would put up the funds for a property, but Habitat for Humanity basically would be the project manager,” said Gravallese, who noted that Habitat has partnered with nearby communities in similar ways.

Claire Inzerillo, who works in the City Solicitor’s office, suggested that the board also could partner with the Northeast Regional Vocational School for small projects.

Harris, the Executive Director of the Revere Housing Authority, suggested, “We have to start small in order to see what the bumps are along the road,” as the program is expanded.

Gravallese concluded the meeting by raising the possibility of using city-owned property for the development of affordable housing.