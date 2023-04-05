Revere High School to perform its first musical in 30 years

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Under the direction of Revere High School Theatre teacher Kristina Menissian, RHS students will perform their first musical in 30 years on April 12th and 13th. The musical, Menissian, who previously taught drama at SBA for 15 years, is a first year theatre teacher at RHS. “This show is our first musical production in over 30 years. I felt the way to get kids involved in starting a theatre program at RHS was for them to see themselves represented on stage. We know that representation matters. In addition, there was a recent movie, it’s hip hop music- a bit more palatable than say, Cinderella.”

“The decision to do this show was intentional and purposeful. The story of In The Heights is about the hispanic population of Washington Heights, NYC. The characters struggle with the same issues that any immigrant family struggles with- language barriers, wanting a better life for themselves and their children, escaping dangerous and challenging situations in their home countries. This show offered the opportunity for me to bring my knowledge of theatre and for the cast to bring their knowledge of their cultures- they taught me just as much about their cultures as much as I taught them about theatre. It’s been a collaborative process.”

Menissian also added, “Most of the cast has never done a show before. I know theatre can be a place for kids who have no interest in sports or current clubs that are offered. I know theatre can help kids build confidence and highlight talents that you may not see in a general ed classroom. I know theatre is a place where people can collaborate and after Covid, it was very apparent as an educator that kids needed to sort of relearn how to interact with each other in person. I know from my experience teaching drama at SBA, that teachers seeing their students in a different environment can really impact how they see that student in their own classroom and offer a talking point to build a relationship with that student. I’ve seen theatre change kids’ lives. Even if pursuing theatre professionally is not the long term goal, it builds confidence and positively impacts self esteem and offers a respite for students. I am so proud of the work our students have done and I am so honored to help bring theatre to Revere High School.”

Students are equally excited about the upcoming production. Junior Adriana DeCicco is the stage manager. “In the past, I have been a part of some shows at SBA with Ms. Menissian. I’ve also taken some theatre classes at RHS and plan on taking more next year. I wanted to be a part of this show because there really hasn’t been a drama program at the high school level in a while. As stage manager, I help with a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff. I manage the cast and handle their needs. I do a lot of the tasks that Ms. Menissian gives me or anything that she needs to be done. I’m pretty much Ms. Menissian’s right-hand woman. There are also times when there is drama in the drama community so helping to solve those issues is an important thing. When it comes time for show night I will be calling the show, which means I get to send the light cues during the whole show. It’s an interesting experience, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Senior Julianna Marchese plays Vanessa. “I have always loved musical theatre, and really just the sense of community you get with the other people in the cast working on a show. It’s nice to have a place where you can just be yourself and be with people who also enjoy doing this along with you. I play Vanessa. She wants to be out on her own and not stuck where she has been her whole life. She’s such a funny, interesting, and really amazing character, and I really enjoy being given the opportunity to put my spin on her. Being able to have these theatre arts classes have really made my high school experience so much better. Before there wasn’t really much that engaged me or helped me be engaged in school. Now though, I have something to look forward that helps me get through the day.”

Sophomore Kathy Granados plays Nina. “I hold a little bit of theatre experience, mainly in elementary school. I played Gertrude in Seussical and Belle in Beauty and the Beast at the Hill School. I wanted to be part of this production because performing is something I’m very passionate about. I also enjoy creating new bonds with all the people that participate. Nina is the first member of her family to attend college at Stanford university, so everyone in the barrio regards her as the “one who made it.” When she returns home from school for the summer, she informs her parents and all those around her that she has dropped out due to being overburdened. To portray her character is something so emotional and raw. I’d love to thank anyone and everyone who has put their time, money, and effort into making all of this possible. If it weren’t for this opportunity, I feel like all of this talent would go to waste. I truly appreciate the people who made this happen because it’s something I love to do.”

Senior Sabrina De Lima Marques portrays Daniela. “I grew up thinking I was insane, but it turns out I’m an actress. I remember each of my roles. I was part of some short films and theatrical performances during high school in Brazil. I remember each character and their stories and carry them with me on this journey. To be part of In The Heights means the next step for me, the biggest I had ever taken, and what I am most proud of. Mostly because I’m in the U.S doing theater. Playing Daniela is an honor. She brings representativeness and comedy to the public, I admire this woman for doing whatever it is she loves and while owning her own business. Last, but not least, I want to thank the whole cast & crew for making this happen so beautifully. Ms. Menissian has been doing such an amazing job too! I’m super proud of the environment we created.”

Director of Fine Arts Kelly Williams has high praise for the cast and crew. “It is SO hard to even express how proud and amazed I am with this production. I can cry just thinking about how dedicated this cast has been and how the journey to watch this come to life has made me feel. Kristina Menissian has a natural way of directing students. It’s incredible to watch her teach RHS students all about theater. I have been extremely grateful for the opportunity to support this production. The students’ dedication and commitment has been inspiring. The smiles and joy this opportunity has brought to our high school students has been a highlight during my first year as Fine Arts Director. I am proud of everyone involved in this monumental musical. Thank you Kristina Menissian and Tina Petty for all your hard work and bringing back theater to RHS. Best wishes to the amazing cast and crew, I am so proud of you. “

Superintendent Dianne Kelly expressed excitement on what she calls a huge milestone. “The fine arts, for many students, are critical to their sense of belonging and ability to engage in school. In recent years, we have had a handful of very successful programs throughout the district including rock ensemble, March on the Arts, and some theatrical plays at the middle and high schools. I’m really proud to work with Ms. Williams and all of our Fine Arts teachers who finally have the resources they need to help our students across the city shine in their craft. I think we are at the beginning stages of developing a comprehensive and inclusive fine arts program. Into the Heights is the first musical production at Revere High School in over 3 decades. This is a huge milestone for our students and our staff!”

There will be two chances to see the show, Wednesday April 12th and Thursday, April 13th at 8:00pm. The show features a two story set design and live orchestra. To get tickets, please click on link https://www.ticketsource.us/revere-public-schools-fine-arts-department

The full cast is listed below:

In The Heights Cast List

Usnavi – Jonathan Moran

Benny – Santiago Gil Betancourt

Vanessa – Julianna Marchese

Abuela Claudia – Nandy Vilson

Nina Rosario – Kathy Granados Alvarez

Sonny – Mariah Ayala

Graffiti Pete – Iago Da Silva

Daniela – Sabrina Marquez

Carla – Lani Nova

Piragua Guy – Izabelly AlvesDosSantos

Kevin Rosario – James Ortiz

Camila Rosario – Wendy Gutierrez

Featured Singers

Maria – Susie Nicolas

Isabella – Dina Oufessa

Luisa – Valery Echavarria

Valentina – Emily Ardon

Andrea – Emily Buss

Lead Dancers

Dina Oufessa

Emily Ardon

James Ortiz

Kaylee Hercules Landaverde

Leila Selman

Paulina Uran

Susie Nicolas

Valery Echavarria Jimenez

Emily Buss

Ensemble

Jose Aparicio Grajales

Ana Kalliavas

Kaylee Hercules Landaverde

Leila Selman

Dina Oufessa

Lindsey Trinidad Meza

Emily Ardon

Paulina Uran

Susie Nicolas

Hadassa Negrini

Gianna Barrile

Mia Perrin

Ensemble

Harrison Rua

Saphira Restrepo

Hira Sheikh

Valery Echavarria Jimenez

Jacobi Joseph

Cierra Brown

Danyelle Mello

Tech Crew

Christopher Celona

Hiba Kheloufi

Yanni Patel

Katelyn Giovanniello

Keven Morales

Guadalupe Alvarado

Brian Ramirez

Wassila Mehimda

Kamilla Souza

Kauanny Souza

Leah Zuniga

Shanelly Romero

Sarai Cifuentes

Ezekiel Aponte