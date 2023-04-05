Council denounces homophobic comments made by Saugus selectman

By Adam Swift

The City Council is making its displeasure known with the actions of a Saugus Selectman.

Last week, the council approved a motion introduced by councillors Steven Morabito and Marc Silvestri asking the city clerk to draft a letter from the council in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ Community and to strongly denounce homophobic rhetoric in the actions and words stated by Saugus Selectman Anthony Cogliano.

The action was in response to comments made by Cogliano on social media that were reported in several local news outlets.

Morabito became visibly emotional several times while giving his reasons for solidarity from the Revere council against the remarks made by Cogliano.

“An event was held in the month of June to celebrate Pride Month in Revere and to support the LGBTQIA community,” said Morabito. “Everyone came together, whether they were gay, straight, bi, trans, anything their hearts felt, people of all backgrounds.”

Morabito said everyone came together in support of a community that has faced and still faces discrimination, ridicule, and intolerance.

“When it was brought to my attention by Revere and Saugus residents that social media posts made by a Saugus selectman contained public comments that are homophobic and toxic, I was appalled,” said Morabito. “Adding further insult, the selectman refused to apologize for his words when confronted by many, including (the local press). It is my belief that when you are an elected official, the words spoken in public should be chosen thoughtfully and to a high standard.”

Morabito said he gets emotional with the issue.

“Being a gay man, I know what I’ve experienced growing up in Revere and I know what I’ve experienced just trying to be on the council, and the notes I’ve received, and the threats I’ve received to step down and resign. My colleagues are here tonight, and most of them know what I have been through in the past.”

Morabito added that elected officials need to be the voice and champion of the people they represent and that their words matter.

“I believe that we are held to a higher standard, and at times, we can lose our cool, and at times, we may say things that may be offensive and it may not sit well with others,” said Silvestri. “But there is a moment when we have to say we screwed up, I apologize and I’m sorry I caused you any harm. When a councilor or selectman refuses to do that, that’s when I have to speak up; he had the ability to recant or apologize and he doubled down.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he supported Morabito, but questioned the legality of sending a letter to the Saugus Board of Selectmen.

Council President Patrick Keefe praised Morabito for his courage, and said he would support Morabito and his motion.