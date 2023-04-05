Revere Boxing Club assists in Red Sox Opening Day prep

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere Boxing Outreach & Private Jewell Boxing Club from Lynn were invited to visit historic Fenway Park last week to assist with Opening Day ceremony preparations. This included the rolling of the United States flag that hangs over the famous Green Monster. The flag is dropped prior to the first pitch on Opening Day. Revere’s own John Coyne, known as The Spiderman of Fenway Park, is also the U.S. Flag Coordinator for Fenway Park and hosted the clubs. John is no stranger crowds, heights, or the boxing ring. John used to box amateur out of both Revere and Lynn.

In attendance were Revere Police School Resource Officers Milton Alfaro, Joseph Singer, Joseph Internicola, and Bryan Brenes and RPD Union President Officer Joe Duca, Revere Boxing Captains Sebastian Orellana and Jamil Orchi accompanied by the rest of the fighting Revere Patriots. Private Jewel’s owner/coach Alex Sepulveda accompanied the Club including his Team Captains Anderson Blanco, Alex Mencia and the rest of the Wolf Den.